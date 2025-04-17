Bruce Pearl's latest transfer portal addition Emeka Opurum opens about reasons for choosing Auburn: "They're also really into faith"

Faith played a major role in Emeka Opurum choosing Bruce Pearl's Auburn as his next team. The former JUCO big man discussed the reasons why he chose to commit to the Tigers in an interview Wednesday with Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover.

Ad

The Butler Community College star, who made his commitment official on Wednesday morning, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. The 7-foot center impressed in his first year at BCC, averaging 9.4 points, 8.1 boards and 2.6 blocks through 33 games last season.

Ad

Trending

Opurum received the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Defensive Player of the Year award following his stellar freshman season.

"Auburn is a great place," Opurum told Caldwell. "I really think Auburn is a place I can fit because my playing style. Having great coaches that have a good track record can help me develop as a person, both on the court and outside of the court.

Ad

"They're also really into faith. I'm a firm believer in God. God comes first in everything. I had to pray and ask Him for help in my decisions and thinking. God always comes first for me," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Opurum further said that he liked the environment at Auburn when he visited the school and the people there were "really friendly." He added that he thinks Auburn is a "good fit" for him.

Adding Opurum is a huge boost for Bruce Pearl following the departures of Auburn big men Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell. Broome led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.6 ppg and 10.8 rpg through 36 games in the 2024-25 NCAA season. Meanwhile, Cardwell averaged 5.0 ppg and 5.1 rpg in his final year at Auburn.

Ad

How Bruce Pearl's Auburn fared in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of the title favorites after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-5 record.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half of their Final Four showdown in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Top-seeded Auburn defeated Alabama State, Creighton, Michigan and Michigan State by an average of 12.8 points in its first four March Madness games to advance to the Final Four for just the second time in program history.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they weren't able to end their NCAA title drought. They lost 79-73 to eventual champions, the Florida Gators, in their Final Four showdown at the Alamodome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here