“Bruce Thornton is an iron man”: College hoops fans celebrate Ohio State star after 31 points and last-second winner

College hoops fans are filled with excitement after witnessing a thrilling performance from Ohio State Buckeyes standout Bruce Thornton.

The basketball star was the standout performer in the Buckeyes' win over the Maryland Terrapins which caught the attention of the fans. Bruce scored a career-high 31 points and capped off his impressive performance with the winning shot, securing a thrilling victory for his team.

The clip of the winning shot was posted by Ohio State Hoops on X with the caption:

"BRUCE THORNTON IS THAT GUY. BANK IS OPEN"

In the aftermath of the thrilling last-second basket, fans flocked to the comment section to express their reactions, with many sharing their excitement and awe at the clutch shot.

One fan said, "Bruce Thornton is an iron man! It’s great to have a PG who protects the ball, can take contact, makes FTs in final minutes of a game, AND can hit the clutch 3."

Another fan replied, "Give that man a waiver and send him to Illinois."

College hoops fans react to Bruce's last second shot (Credit: X/ @Ohio State Hoops)

Two fans enthusiastically praised Bruce's impressive skills, with the first fan admiring his all-around abilities and the second jokingly suggesting he's too good for his current team.

A fan commented, "They call him Banksy it was so pretty."

One fan mentioned, "Nah he’s the guy THAT GUY looks up to! Bruceski Banks🫡."

Fans react to Bruce last second shot (Credit: X/ @Ohio State Hoops)

Other fans were creative with their praise, with one likening the shot to a masterpiece by the elusive artist Banksy. Another playfully dubbed him "Bruceski Banks," implying he's the standard to which others aspire.

Thornton helps the Buckeyes get back to winning ways

Thornton's clutch performance proved to be the difference-maker as Ohio State squeaked past the Maryland Terrapins 73-70 in a heart-stopping game on Friday.

After a sluggish first half that left them trailing 41-31, Thornton's team mounted a stunning comeback, outscoring their opponents 41-29 in the second half to snatch a thrilling victory.

NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Ohio State - Source: Imagn

The guard stole the show with a game-high 31 points while also providing six assists and grabbing five rebounds.

The basketball star's performance has been notable this season, averaging an impressive 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting a remarkable 52.0% from the field.

He will be aiming to continue his good run when his team faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday.

