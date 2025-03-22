Bryant vs. Michigan State: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans are holding onto a 33-28 lead at the half against the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs. The Spartans are led by Coen Carr, who helped get them in front with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Bryant vs. Michigan State box score to see who else is impacting the game so far.

Bryant vs. Michigan State box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Bryant 28 28 Michigan State 33 33

Bryant Bulldogs box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Keyshawn Mitchell F 1-3 1-2 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 3 Barry Evans F 2-6 1-2 0-0 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 5 Connor Withers F 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 3 Rafael Pinzon G 3-13 1-6 0-0 0 4 1 0 0 1 0 7 Earl Timberlake G 4-9 0-0 0-1 1 3 3 0 1 0 1 8 Kvonn Cramer F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Jakai Robinson G 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Michigan State Spartans box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Jaxon Kohler F 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 2 Szymon Zapala C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jase Richardson G 2-6 1-2 0-1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 Jeremy Fears Jr G 0-1 0-0 2-4 0 1 3 0 1 3 2 2 Jaden Akins G 1-6 1-4 1-3 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 4 Frankie Fidler F 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Coen Carr F 6-7 0-0 3-3 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 15 Carson Cooper C 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1 0 Tre Holloman G 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3

