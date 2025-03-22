  • home icon
  Bryant vs. Michigan State: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Bryant vs. Michigan State: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:30 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans are holding onto a 33-28 lead at the half against the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs. The Spartans are led by Coen Carr, who helped get them in front with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Bryant vs. Michigan State box score to see who else is impacting the game so far.

Bryant vs. Michigan State box score

Bryant vs. Michigan State box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Bryant28 28
Michigan State33 33
Bryant Bulldogs box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Keyshawn MitchellF1-31-20-014000023
Barry EvansF2-61-20-003200015
Connor Withers F1-31-30-001011123
Rafael PinzonG3-131-60-004100107
Earl Timberlake G 4-90-00-113301018
Kvonn Cramer F 1-20-00-001001032
Jakai RobinsonG 0-10-00-011010000
Michigan State Spartans box score

PlayerPosition FGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Jaxon KohlerF1-30-00-013000122
Szymon ZapalaC0-00-00-003000010
Jase RichardsonG2-61-20-102100005
Jeremy Fears JrG0-10-02-401301322
Jaden AkinsG1-61-41-305100004
Frankie FidlerF1-30-10-000000102
Coen CarrF 6-70-03-3350001015
Carson CooperC0-10-00-014000110
Tre HollomanG 1-21-10-000200013

Edited by Brad Taningco
