Bryant vs. Michigan State: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans are holding onto a 33-28 lead at the half against the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs. The Spartans are led by Coen Carr, who helped get them in front with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Let's take a deeper dive into the Bryant vs. Michigan State box score to see who else is impacting the game so far.
Bryant vs. Michigan State box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Bryant
28
28
Michigan State
33
33
Bryant Bulldogs box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Keyshawn Mitchell
F
1-3
1-2
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
0
2
3
Barry Evans
F
2-6
1-2
0-0
0
3
2
0
0
0
1
5
Connor Withers
F
1-3
1-3
0-0
0
1
0
1
1
1
2
3
Rafael Pinzon
G
3-13
1-6
0-0
0
4
1
0
0
1
0
7
Earl Timberlake
G
4-9
0-0
0-1
1
3
3
0
1
0
1
8
Kvonn Cramer
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
1
0
3
2
Jakai Robinson
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Michigan State Spartans box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Jaxon Kohler
F
1-3
0-0
0-0
1
3
0
0
0
1
2
2
Szymon Zapala
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jase Richardson
G
2-6
1-2
0-1
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
5
Jeremy Fears Jr
G
0-1
0-0
2-4
0
1
3
0
1
3
2
2
Jaden Akins
G
1-6
1-4
1-3
0
5
1
0
0
0
0
4
Frankie Fidler
F
1-3
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
Coen Carr
F
6-7
0-0
3-3
3
5
0
0
0
1
0
15
Carson Cooper
C
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
1
1
0
Tre Holloman
G
1-2
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
3
