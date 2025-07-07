Bryce James' Arizona teammate, Koa Peat, drops 2-word reaction after USA beat Brazil in FIBA AmeriCup finals 

Koa Peat secured his fourth gold medal for Team USA after leading them to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland. The team finished with a 7-0 record following a massive 109-76 victory over Germany to win the title.

The Instagram page of USA Basketball shared a graphic congratulating the champions, which was reshared by Koa Peat on Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"Redeemmm teammm," Peat captioned his story.

Here's the original post by USA Basketball.

"We are bringing home GOLD at the #FIBAU19 World Cup!"

In the final game, Peat finished with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and converted 4-of-8 of his shots from the charity stripe. He also grabbed nine rebounds in 15:58 minutes to become the first American player to win four national junior team gold medals.

Michigan Wolverines signee Morez Johnson Jr. finished with a double double and a game-high 15 points, 10 rebounds and one steal in 25:18 minutes.

Coach Tommy Lloyd talked about winning the tournament.

"Just so proud of the guys," Lloyd said. "They responded. Incredible effort, and they were really consistent over this three-week period.

He also acknowledged the close contest against Canada in the quarterfinals, which Team USA won 108-102:

"We had one little lapse against Canada, and Canada deserves a lot of credit for how they play, but it kind of got our attention. Once we were able to get the guys to refocus and understand the task at hand, we had to win two more games and play 80 good minutes, I thought the guys were amazing."

Peat won gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain, the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

Koa Peat set to begin his collegiate career at Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat, who ranks No. 4 in the power forward position and first in Arizona, received offers from top programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, he decided to sign for Arizona on March 27, after taking an official visit on Oct. 5 last year. He will be joined by Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James from the Class of 2025.

Moreover, the Wildcats acquired Evan Nelson from Harvard in the transfer portal.

