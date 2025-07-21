Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, will head to the Arizona Wildcats next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will be accompanied by Koa Peat, the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings).

His brother, Keona Peat, who plays football, signed for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Instagram page of Arizona Athletics and Arizona Football collaborated to post as the Peat brothers get ready to make their Arizona debuts. The post was shared by Koa Peat on IG story on Sunday.

"My brother's keeper," Peat captioned his story with a fingers crossed emoji.

Bryce James' teammate shares 3-word reaction ahead of highly anticipated Arizona debut (Image via Instagram @koapeat)

Check out the original post, as the 6-foot-8 power forward talked about playing for Arizona with his brother.

"It's pretty cool, we always wanted to go to the same high school. We didn't go to the same high school or anything, so to be able to go to the same college with my best friend, honestly, is really cool, I'm happy he is here, and I'm happy for him, and hopefully he'll have a great season," Peat said.

He was also asked if they lived together.

"No, we're not, but we're next door neighbours. So I'll be going there to his house and he'll come to mine, so it's cool to be that close to my brother."

The former Perry High School player is the youngest of his siblings and will be the first brother to play college basketball. His oldest brother, Todd Jr., played college football for Eastern Arizona, Texas A&M and Nebraska.

Another elder brother, Cassius Peat, played for Michigan State, Eastern Arizona, Scottsdale CC, Pima CC and Virginia and Andrus Peat is in the NFL and plays for the New Orleans Saints.

His two sisters, Leilani and Maya Peat, played college basketball.

A look at the Arizona Wildcats ft. Bryce James

Arizona reached Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament, where they were knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils. This season, coach Tommy Lloyd has made plenty of additions, including Bryce James.

Their first signing from the Class of 2025 was a four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode on Oct. 13, followed by Bryce James on Jan. 1. Lloyd also secured the signatures of Koa Peat and a five-star combo guard Brayden Burries on March 27 and April 9, respectively.

In the transfer portal, Arizona acquired Evan Nelson from Harvard Crimson.

