"Bust lmfao" "Hell yeah let's go": College hoops fans divided over UConn freshman Stephon Castle's 2024 NBA draft declaration

UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle, ranked No. 9 on ESPN's Top 100 prospects list, announced his entry into the 2024 NBA draft after a pivotal role in his team's national championship victory. Castle's performance propelled him rapidly up NBA draft boards, with expectations of him climbing into the top of the lottery.

Amid the excitement, college hoops fans expressed divided opinions. One enthusiast exclaimed:

"Hell yeah let’s go."

Conversely, skepticism surfaced as another fan quipped:

"Bust lmfao."

"This really is the worst draft class I’ve ever seen," a fan said.

"Another Ben Simmons ? From what I’ve seen shooting is basically the same and Ben arguably had a better overall passing and defensive game," a fan stated.

Few other fans supported and praised his decision and a few expect him to be a top pick.

"Should be a lottery pick," a fan quipped.

"Good luck Steph C!," a fan stated.

"He deserves it really," another fan stated.

Castle has secured representation from agents Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of Wasserman for his NBA journey.

He garnered attention from NBA executives for his adaptability and contributions as the fifth option on UConn's championship team. His defensive prowess, adeptness in facilitating half-court offense and toughness on both ends of the court stood out.

With his defensive skills and secondary playmaking abilities, Castle is poised to contend for immediate playing time in the NBA.

Stephon Castle's rise to NBA prospect

Stephon Castle showcased his prowess in the Final Four clash against Alabama and the national championship game vs. Purdue. He averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in those two games. These performances stands out against his season averages of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Hailing from Covington, Georgia, the McDonald's All-American possesses an impressive physical profile, standing at 6-foot-6, with long arms and a muscular 215-pound frame.

Castle's allure to the NBA is undeniable, with his unique playing style characterized by his adeptness at alternating speeds, remarkable court vision and creativity in passing off the dribble.

Moreover, Stephon Castle has evolved into one of college basketball's premier defenders, often entrusted with shutting down the opposition's key players.

Throughout March Madness, Castle utilized his length, agility and quickness to apply intense ball pressure, contributing significantly to the Huskies' postseason success.