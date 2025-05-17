Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery, brother Patrick, Iowa’s Sydney Affolter & more react as Carter Kingsbury announces college commitment

Former Iowa guard Carter Kingsbury has announced his commitment to the Citadel on Friday. He spent four seasons at Iowa before entering the transfer portal.

Kingsbury made the announcement on Instagram, where many congratulated the combo guard. In the social media post, he was wearing Citadel's blue threads.

"YAYAYAYAYAY," wrote Iowa's Sydney Affolter.

"Pipeline @austinnash24," reacted Butler assistant Conor McCaffery.

"Proud of you man," wrote Creighton Bluejays player Owen Freeman.

Players and coaches reacting to Kingsbury's move to Citadel (Image via Instagram/carterkingsbury)

"My handsome man," shared Iowa alumni Even Brauns.

"The dellllll," Conor McCaffery's brother Patrick wrote.

"Congrats pal!," Pryce Sandfort said.

Kingsbury is one of the many Iowa players to enter the portal ahead of a new season. The likes of Fran McCaffery. Owen Freeman (Creighton), Brock Harding (TCU), Riley Mulvey (Siena), Josh Dix (Creighton) and Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska) have already moved on from he program.

Carter Kingsbury spent three glorious seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Carter Kingsbury spent four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, which includes a redshirt year. He appeared in 23 games for the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 7.1 minutes per game. He produced his career-best figures with 1.2 points per game.

Kingsbury registered his career-best minutes last season when Iowa defeated Washington in February. He featured 29 minutes in that game and racked up three points, one rebound and two assists. It was his career-best minutes in his career.

Interestingly, his father, Chris Kingsbury, also played basketball for Iowa. Before entering the portal, the guard left a heartfelt message for the coaches, staff, teammates and fans.

"Playing at the University of Iowa — the same school my dad played for — has been a huge blessing. Getting to wear Iowa across my chest and be a part of this program is something l'll always be proud of," Kingsbury wrote in a social media post.

"Thank you to Coach McCaffery and the staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my teammates for becoming family, and to the fans for always showing love and support — you guys made it special," he added.

The Hawkeyes finished 13th in the Big Ten Conference with a 7-13 record. They won their first-round clash against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament before crashing out in the second round after losing to Illinois.

Carter Kingsbury will hope to get more game time with the aim of improving his numbers as he represents the Citadel Bulldogs in the Southern Conference.

