  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery turns up to support GF Caitlin Clark at Indiana's season opener

Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery turns up to support GF Caitlin Clark at Indiana's season opener

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified May 17, 2025 20:08 GMT
Butler assistant coach Conor McCaffery turns up to support GF Caitlin Clark at Indiana
Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery turns up to support GF Caitlin Clark at Indiana's season opener game. Credit: IG/@connor_m30 and Imagn

Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery has been supportive of his girlfriend, Caitlin Clark. On Saturday, he attended the Indiana Fever's season opener to cheer her on.

Ad

Clark’s Fever faced Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It is expected to be one of the most-watched WNBA games on TV.

It is not a long trip for McCaffery, as Butler University is also in Indianapolis. Clark and McCaffery started dating in April 2023. However, their relationship went public in August 2023.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The couple met during their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program, when Connor was playing under his father, Fran McCaffery, while Clark was with the women's team.

Connor McCaffery and girlfriend Caitlin Clark celebrate two-year anniversary

On April 24, Caitlin Clark posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her relationship with Connor McCaffery.

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," Clark captioned the post.
Ad
Ad

McCaffery posted a picture of the couple holding hands during a walk.

“2 years ♾️ keep being you 🖤,” McCaffery wrote.

Clark and McCaffery are often seen together at sporting events, supporting each other and other teams.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications