Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery turns up to support GF Caitlin Clark at Indiana's season opener

Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery has been supportive of his girlfriend, Caitlin Clark. On Saturday, he attended the Indiana Fever's season opener to cheer her on.
Clark’s Fever faced Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It is expected to be one of the most-watched WNBA games on TV.
It is not a long trip for McCaffery, as Butler University is also in Indianapolis. Clark and McCaffery started dating in April 2023. However, their relationship went public in August 2023.
The couple met during their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program, when Connor was playing under his father, Fran McCaffery, while Clark was with the women's team.
Connor McCaffery and girlfriend Caitlin Clark celebrate two-year anniversary
On April 24, Caitlin Clark posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her relationship with Connor McCaffery.
"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," Clark captioned the post.
McCaffery posted a picture of the couple holding hands during a walk.
“2 years ♾️ keep being you 🖤,” McCaffery wrote.
Clark and McCaffery are often seen together at sporting events, supporting each other and other teams.
