Butler asst. coach Connor McCaffery drops 2-word reaction for brother Patrick McCaffery’s snaps from Chicago

It is not often that two brothers get to be on a team together, but that was the case for Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery. Conner is an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs and Patrick was a forward for the team this past season. However, there time together at Butler has come to an end because Patrick is out of NCAA eligibility.
Patrick will now be pursuing a pro career, although it is unclear how far he can go professionally. He is not projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft. Despite that, he is still working hard and shared photos of himself on Instagram practicing in Chicago on Saturday.
"Chi-town."
Shortly after the post went live, Patrick's brother Connor dropped a two-word reaction in the comments.
"Heard u."
Patrick McCaffery is coming off his only season as a member of the Butler Bulldogs. He was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes for the previous five years. This past season, he had the most successful year of his career, averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Connor McCaffery was ateammate of Patrick during his playing career. He was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes for six seasons, starting in 2017-18 and ending in 2022-23. He did not go on to play professionally.
Basketball fans will now Connor McCaffery better as Caitlin Clark's boyfriend
Although Connor McCaffery has been successful in the basketball world in his own right, most basketball fans will not know him for his accolades. Instead, they will more likely know if as the boyfriend of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. The couple met during their shared time in Iowa and started dating in 2023.
McCaffery and Clark celebrated their two-year anniversary on April 24. McCaffery shared an Instagram post with a wholesome caption.
"2 years. Keep being u."
Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA. After getting drafted first in the 2024 WNBA draft, she burst onto the scene with a stellar season. She earned All-WNBA First Team honors as a rookie and was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year.
As a member of the Indiana Fever, Clark immediately established herself as one of the best players in the league. She is an elite three-point shooter who can transform an offense similar to Steph Curry in the NBA.
