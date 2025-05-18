Butler asst. coach Connor McCaffery drops 2-word reaction for brother Patrick McCaffery’s snaps from Chicago

It is not often that two brothers get to be on a team together, but that was the case for Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery. Conner is an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs and Patrick was a forward for the team this past season. However, there time together at Butler has come to an end because Patrick is out of NCAA eligibility.

Ad

Patrick will now be pursuing a pro career, although it is unclear how far he can go professionally. He is not projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft. Despite that, he is still working hard and shared photos of himself on Instagram practicing in Chicago on Saturday.

"Chi-town."

Ad

Trending

Shortly after the post went live, Patrick's brother Connor dropped a two-word reaction in the comments.

"Heard u."

Image via the comments of Patrick McCaffery's Instagram post.

Patrick McCaffery is coming off his only season as a member of the Butler Bulldogs. He was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes for the previous five years. This past season, he had the most successful year of his career, averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Ad

Connor McCaffery was ateammate of Patrick during his playing career. He was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes for six seasons, starting in 2017-18 and ending in 2022-23. He did not go on to play professionally.

Basketball fans will now Connor McCaffery better as Caitlin Clark's boyfriend

Although Connor McCaffery has been successful in the basketball world in his own right, most basketball fans will not know him for his accolades. Instead, they will more likely know if as the boyfriend of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. The couple met during their shared time in Iowa and started dating in 2023.

Ad

McCaffery and Clark celebrated their two-year anniversary on April 24. McCaffery shared an Instagram post with a wholesome caption.

"2 years. Keep being u."

Ad

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA. After getting drafted first in the 2024 WNBA draft, she burst onto the scene with a stellar season. She earned All-WNBA First Team honors as a rookie and was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year.

As a member of the Indiana Fever, Clark immediately established herself as one of the best players in the league. She is an elite three-point shooter who can transform an offense similar to Steph Curry in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here