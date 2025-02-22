Butler vs. UConn: Player Stats and Box Score for February 22, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 5 UConn Huskies had absolutely no problems in dispatching Butler 86-47 to keep an impressive season rolling. The Huskies took control early, putting up a 21-9 first quarter en route to a 25 points halftime advantage. Butler fell to .500 on the season and even with home court, couldn't pull off a miracle upset.

Butler vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score

Butler

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN R. Makalusky 5 3 2 0 0 4 2 29 A. Wiggins 2 1 0 1 0 3 0 21 L. Zeinstra 13 1 0 0 0 4 0 32 K. McGuff 13 7 3 2 0 3 1 33 S. Jaynes 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 8 K. Norman 3 1 3 0 0 1 0 21 L. Carmody 0 1 5 0 0 2 1 15 J. Land 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 10 C. Carter 4 5 1 0 0 2 1 22 L. Stoddard 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN P. Bueckers 23 2 10 3 0 2 1 34 J. El Alfy 4 4 3 0 0 1 3 20 K. Chen 10 4 5 3 0 2 0 24 S. Strong 16 9 5 2 2 0 1 31 A. Fudd 10 3 1 0 0 2 0 27 KK Arnold 5 0 2 2 0 1 1 15 Q. Samuels 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 A. Ziebell 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 A. Shade 14 2 2 1 0 0 1 24 C. Ducharme 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Griffin 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 13

Butler vs. UConn Game Summary

The Huskies (26-3, 16-0 in Big East) remained atop their league and justified their No. 5 national ranking. The Huskies are recently off a beatdown of South Carolina and the team seems to be rounding into NCAA Tournament form. Butler (15-15, 5-12 in the Big East) is all but certain to miss the NCAA Tournament.

Butler took an early 6-4 lead in the opening minutes, but UConn went on a 17-3 run to finish the first quarter. All-American Paige Bueckers had seven points in that run. The Huskies extended their edge to 42-17 at halftime off an Azzi Fudd jumper.

Butler had a solid third quarter, outscoring UConn 25-22 to pull within 64-42 after three quarters. UConn finished the game on a 19-0 run and pulled away to a massive margin late.

Bueckers was her usual stirring self, putting up 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting and dishing out 10 assists. Four other UConn players joined her in double-figure scoring, led by Sarah Strong with 16 points and nine rebounds and Ashlynn Shade's 14 points (and three 3-pointers) off the bench. Kaitlyn Chen and Fudd each had 10 points.

Butler was paced by Kilyn McGuff and Lily Zeinstra, each with 13 points. McGuff added seven rebounds, while Zeinstra connect on 5 of 7 shots, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting.

Butler will travel to Villanova on Wednesday night for another league battle. UConn hosts No. 23 Creighton, the only team in the Big East within reach of the Huskies. That game will take place on Thursday.

What do you think about UConn's impressive season? Weigh in below in our comments section with your take on the Huskies!

