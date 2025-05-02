Buzz Williams continues Maryland rebuild by grabbing multiple transfer portal players from former squad

The Maryland Terrapins have been through significant changes this offseason, but new coach Buzz Williams is already putting his touch on the roster.

Williams, who was hired as Maryland's coach on April 1, presented four new members on the Terrapins roster on Tuesday, with transfers who already know the coach. Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington, Andre Mills and George Turkson, Jr., all transferred from Texas A&M to Maryland on Thursday.

Payne, the No. 36 prospect, according to 247 Sports, will be in his second go-around in the Big Ten, as he played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers before moving to College Station. The forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last year for the Aggies after two years in Minnesota.

Washington has the most experience under Buzz Williams' system, as he played three years at Texas A&M under the new Terps coach. He had 4.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Aggies last season, very close to his career average.

Mills and Turkson redshirted last season but already know what the expectations for a Buzz Williams program can be. The former Aggies will join a program that will be rebuilding after a 27-9 season, with a trip to the Sweet 16, where they lost to the top-seeded Auburn Tigers.

Buzz Williams is replacing Kevin Willard, who left the program after three years to become the coach at Villanova.

How many transfers have committed to Buzz Williams and the Terrapins?

The Maryland Terrapins lost 10 players to the transfer portal ahead of last season, so the roster had to experience an extensive facelift from last year's squad. So far, Williams has landed eight transfers to College Park.

Besides the former Texas A&M players, Myles Rice (Indiana), Elijah Saunders (Virginia), Isaiah Watts (Washington State) and David Coit Jr. (Kansas) have all transferred to Maryland.

Rice is the only other top 100 player joining the squad apart from Pharrel Payne. He finished last season with 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hoosiers. The sophomore will also get to stay in the Big 10.

Saunders also averaged in the double pigits in points, finishing with 10.1 points and five boards per game for the Cavaliers.

Maryland's transfer portal class is ranked 14th in the nation, while their recruiting class is at No. 30, highlighted by 4-star combo guard Darius Adams, a LaPorte, Indiana, native who ranks as the No. 4 combo guard in the nation.

