Buzz Williams' Maryland makes major transfer portal move as Texas A&M freshman commits to Terps

Maryland coach Buzz Williams has not been with the Terrapins for long, but he is already making moves to improve his roster. He joined the team at a volatile time after the 2024-25 season, as former coach Kevin Willard left the Terps for the Villanova job. As a result, Williams entered the fray in the middle of the transfer period.

While it would be understandable if Williams did not have the best transfer class in his first season as coach, he is doing his best to improve the Terrapins roster. On Wednesday, it was announced that Texas A&M freshman Andre Mills is committed to Maryland. The 6-foot-4 guard redshirted his freshman season and left the Aggies before playing a game.

This report came from Maryland insider Harrison Rich.

"Texas A&M transfer Andre Mills announced his commitment to Maryland. The 6’4 guard redshirted his freshman campaign. He’s the third Aggie to follow Buzz Williams to College Park and fifth commit."

Before Buzz Williams was named the Maryland Terrapins coach, he was the coach of the Texas A&M Aggies from 2019 to 2025. When a coach switches teams, it is common for some players to follow them to their new team. That has been the case with Williams.

Andre Mills was the third player to join Williams in transferring to Maryland. The two other Aggies players who committed to the Terrapins earlier were Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington.

Buzz Williams has five commitments to Maryland in the transfer portal

Buzz Williams has had five players commit to joining the Maryland Terrapins since he was hired. The three former Texas A&M players are joined by two other commitments.

Indiana guard Myles Rice committed to the Terrapins on Sunday. This past season, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. This is the second year in a row that Rice has transferred. Last year, he transferred from Washington State to Indiana but is on the move again. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

On Tuesday, Kansas guard David Coit committed to Maryland. He was a prolific scorer as a freshman two years ago at Northern Illinois, averaging 20.8 points per game. However, his move to Kansas did not work out as he had a reduced role, only averaging 5.1 points per game. He transferred to Maryland in the hopes of having a bigger role and getting back to his prior form.

