Buzz Williams reportedly set to get $100,000 annual pay rise following 6-year contract with Maryland

Buzz Williams has reportedly signed a six-year $33.3 million contract on Monday to become the next coach of Maryland. With his deal, which will keep him with the team through the 2030-2031 season, Williams becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 10.
His base salary throughout his tenure at Maryland will be fixed at $500,000. However, he is set to make at least $4.8 million in his first year, along with the supplemental income.
The "supplemental income" will reportedly increase by $100,000 annually. In the final year of his contract, Williams is set to make $5.3 million.
Williams also has some lucrative bonuses in his deal if he leads Maryland to success.
The Terrapins coach can earn up to $950,000 annually in additional incentives, depending on how the team fares throughout the season.
If Maryland makes it to the NCAA Tournament, he will further earn a reported $50,000. If the team wins the national championship, Williams will make an additional $600,000.
As part of the contract, the Terrapins are also reportedly covering Williams’ $1 million buyout from Texas A&M.
Last season, Maryland made it to the Sweet 16. The team crashed out of March Madness following an 87-71 loss to eventual national champion Florida.
A look at Buzz Williams' coaching record ahead of Maryland job
Buzz Williams has compiled a 373-228 record across his coaching career.
He took his first head coaching job at New Orleans in 2006 and led the team to a 14-17 (9-9 SBC) overall record during his lone season.
Williams coached Marquette from 2008 to 2014, posting a 139-69 record and winning the Big East regular season in 2013. He then coached Virginia Tech from 2014 to 2019, guiding the team to a 100-69 record.
Texas A&M hired Williams in 2019, and during his six years with the team, he led the team to a 120073 record.
It will be interesting to see how Williams fares at Maryland.
