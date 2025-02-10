“By far the best commercial for Super Bowl”: Fans react as JuJu Watkins joins Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson for Nike’s Super Bowl ad

Nike released a Super Bowl campaign that featured women basketball stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and JuJu Watkins. A one-minute video of the ad was released on Nike's Instagram pages on Sunday, Feb. 9 and fans are excited about it.

"There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway. You can’t win. So Win," the ad was captioned.

Fans took to the comment section to express their opinions, with some saying it was the best commercial for the Super Bowl.

"This was by far the best commercial of the Super Bowl! 👏🏾," a fan wrote.

"Visuals. Messaging. Design. Absolutely no notes!! So so so good!!," another fan wrote.

"Their determination is what drives the next generation to dream big ⭐️," Dove global channel commented.

"Best Super Bowl Commercial 🙌🙌🙌," college basketball sportscaster, Jenny Chiu also commented.

Fans react to Nike Super Bowl ad featuring Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and JuJu Watkins on IG. Image via @nike

Other fans were particularly excited about the female representation in the ad.

"The Best Investment is Women!!! @nike #JustDoIt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," former basketball player, Lisa Leslie commented.

"🔥👏🔥," taekwando star, Kimia Alizadeh commented.

"I love the female representation during the superbowl. Thank you for doing a 180 Nike, and changing your position to support women instead of hide them. I only wish you could make up the things you’ve done to women athletes prior to this. Please continue moving forward for women," a fan commented.

"I love when women women, " a fan wrote.

Fans react to Nike Super Bowl ad featuring Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and JuJu Watkins on IG. Image via @nike

"She's a great player": JuJu Watkins talks about Caitlin Clark

JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark are regarded as two of the best to ever play in women's college basketball. Watkins is also dubbed as the heir to Clark's college basketball throne. The Indiana Fever star is the all-time scoring record holder in the NCAAB and a two-time national player of the year.

Watkins, who is in her sophomore year at USC, recently surpassed Clark's 1,000 career points two games faster but she has only great things to say about the WNBA star.

"You know Caitlin is a great player, but she's also a really good person, and I think when I first met her, she made herself available and we exchanged numbers and just was like whatever you need," Watkins said.

"She's just a really cool person, for sure was grateful for her kindness," Watkins continued.

Watkins also became the second player to sign a NIL deal with State Farm after Clark. The USC star continues to dominate on the court, averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 44 percent shooting per game this season.

