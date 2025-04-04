BYU basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Cougars set to leave the program ft. Dallin Hall

The BYU Cougars ended their March Madness run in the Sweet 16 with an 88-113 loss to No. 2 Alabama. With the exit from the NCAA competition, the focus of the team now shifts to the transfer portal. BYU's coaching staff will look to make the right additions to help the team get further in the tournament next season.

Ad

However, the team is also slated to lose several players through the transfer portal. Dallin Hall is the latest player to announce that he is entering the transfer portal. Two other Cougars are also set to leave this summer.

BYU players set to leave the program through the 2025 transfer portal

Dallin Hall

On Wednesday, Hall announced on Instagram that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Entering the final season of his college basketball career, he is looking for new opportunities. The veteran point guard mentioned in a statement that while this decision was difficult to make, he feels it was the right move for his basketball career.

Ad

Trending

Hall has been a member of the Cougars for three seasons. As a sophomore, he appeared to be taking a step forward, starting 30 of the team's 34 games and registering 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

However, this season, Hall's role was reduced, which could be a leading factor in his decision to leave the team. He only started 10 of the team's 32 games and played five fewer minutes on average than he did as a sophomore. As a result, he was less productive, registering 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Ad

Elijah Crawford

Elijah Crawford is a freshman who came to BYU as a recruit before the start of last season. His decision to transfer was not overly surprising to many fans. He came to the team as a four-star recruit but then only averaged 5.1 minutes per game in 21 games.

His limited minutes meant that he only averaged 1.2 points per game this season. As a result, he is entering the transfer portal in search of a new opportunity.

Ad

Kanon Catchings

Kanon Catchings is another freshman who decided to enter the transfer portal and leave BYU. However, it was a more surprising move as Catchings had a significant role for the Cougars this past season. He started 15 of 31 games and averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. It appears he was not satisfied with his role because he is in the transfer portal in search of a new team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here