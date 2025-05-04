BYU commit Rob Wright drops 3-word reaction to Stephon Ashley-Wright’s special honor

Baylor transfer Rob Wright shared his reaction to a post about his younger brother, Stephon Ashley-Wright, on social media. Sports writer Rich Flanagan made a post about Ashley-Wright, nicknamed 'Munchie's latest achievement in high school basketball on X (formerly Twitter).

"Stephon Ashley-Wright (@Munch1e1) has been named 2024-25 Pa. All-State Class 5A Player of the Year," Flanagan wrote on Sunday. "He becomes the first @NGSaintsHoops player to win state POY since his brother, @robertwr1ght (@BYUMBB) in 2023. Ashley-Wright avg. 17.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.4 apg & 1.8 spg this season."

Wright, who transferred to BYU on Apr. 10, shared the post on his Instagram story to hail his younger brother.

"Day by day," he captioned the story.

Rob Wright shares post honoring his brother Stephon Ashley-Wright on IG story. Image via @robertwr1ght

The Wright brothers played one season together at Neumann-Goretti before the former Baylor freshman transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior season of high school. Ashley-Wright talked about his older brother.

“He gave me a few tips before he left,” the junior point guard said per PA Times. “And he would text me things when he was down (in Florida). He told me to stay focused and stay locked in over the whole season. Keep your head on straight. We also had Khaafiq (Myers) last year, so that helped a lot, too.”

Ashley-Wright went on to score a game-high 25 points to help Neumann-Goretti beat Hershey 85-71 to secure the PIAA 5A title at GIANT Center in March. It was also the Saints' 10th state championship.

BYU coach hails Rob Wright's transfer to the Cougars

Former Baylor freshman Rob Wright is officially a BYU player after joining the Cougars through the transfer portal. Cougars coach Kevin Young expressed his excitement at the news, stating that Wright was one of the most dynamic guards in the nation.

“He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation," Young said in a BYU press release. "Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness. He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better."

In his lone season at Baylor, Wright averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Ranked the eighth-best transfer prospect in the country, he is expected to start at point guard for BYU next season.

