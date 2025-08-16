BYU’s newest addition, Robert Wright, showed fans his playful side this week with a lighthearted post on social media. On Friday, Wright shared a throwback moment on Instagram with former Duke standout Cooper Flagg. The post resurfaced and served as a reminder of the Montverde Academy squad Wright and Flagg once played together.

Robert Wright's reaction was simple, in what seemed to be an inside joke from their memories together. The post showed footage of Flagg shooting at the SLAM Summer Classic and clips that included JuJu Watkins and other hoopers. The post built anticipation for volume 7 of the Summer Classic on Monday.

“Top 1 @cooper_flagg,” Wright reacted.

BYU commit Robert Wright drops 2-word reaction in a funny throwback with ex-Duke star Cooper Flagg - Image source: Instagram/robertwr1ght

That squad, which also featured Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen, stormed to a perfect 33-0 record and captured the Chipotle Nationals title. The 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, Delaware, earned honorable mention All-Big 12 and a spot on the All-Freshman team during the 2024–25 season at Baylor.

Wright transferred to BYU after he averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game at Baylor last year. His 148 assists ranked among the top five for freshmen in Division I. He put up a career-high 24 points in a comeback win over No. 11-ranked Kansas, where Baylor erased a 19-point halftime deficit.

While Wright gears up for his next chapter at BYU, Cooper Flagg has already stepped into the NBA. Selected No. 1 by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg signed with the franchise in early July.

Robert Wright speaks on why he chose BYU

BYU landed Baylor transfer Robert Wright in April, as the point guard was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. For Wright, the decision was about much more than NIL opportunities.

Wright already experienced BYU’s atmosphere when he faced the Cougars in January, scoring 22 points with six assists in an overtime game. He remembered the energy of the crowd and even joked that he only later realized Conor McGregor was in attendance. That environment, combined with Kevin Young’s NBA background, proved to be a big draw.

“I mean, NIL is cool, but that didn’t really factor too much into my decision,” Wright said. “It was really just for my growth and development. I didn’t want to pass up the chance to be around guys who have seen the NBA at the highest level and to play for a coach like Kevin Young.”

The opportunity to play alongside freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa also played a role. Wright and Dybantsa first met at a USA Basketball camp years ago and have stayed in touch since.

“He’s (Dybantsa) the No. 1 player in the country. It’s great to see him thrive and it definitely factored into my decision,” Wright said.

Wright entered the portal in April, looking for a better fit, and BYU jumped in. Within days, Wright scheduled a visit and later committed.

