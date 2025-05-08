BYU commit Robert Wright reacts to Liam McNeeley's highlight reel from UConn career ahead of the NBA draft

UConn men's basketball freshman star Liam McNeeley was featured in an Instagram post, and former Baylor guard Robert Wright shared his reaction. McNeeley is one of the 106 early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA draft.

A post by @mattwelchmedia showcased highlights of the Huskies forward's lone season on Thursday. The post also asked where McNeeley will end up in the draft.

"Where will @liammcneeley end up in the 2025 @nba draft? 🎬🎥," the post was captioned.

Wright joined other followers to react to the video with just one word:

"30," he wrote in reference to McNeeley's jersey number.

Robert Wright reacts to Liam McNeeley's UConn highlight reel on IG. Image via @mattwelchmedia

While McNeeley entered the NBA draft, Wright committed his sophomore season to BYU. Averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2024-25, Wright was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and on the league’s All-Freshman team. He will be joining No. 1 prep recruit AJ Dybantsa next season.

Miami Heat eyes Liam McNeeley for NBA draft

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding Liam McNeeley to their roster during the draft. According to a mock draft by Bleacher Report, McNeeley is projected to be a No. 20 pick, which could reunite him with his high school teammate and this year's projected top pick, Cooper Flagg.

"Regardless of Liam McNeeley's NCAA Tournament performance, NBA teams have a clear picture of what he offers and what he doesn't," the article read about the Huskies forward. "His spot-up shooting, off-screen scoring and transition finishing should translate first and get the most use. He should eventually provide some ball-screen handling with the ability to attack downhill and make passing reads."

McNeeley played just one season for UConn before entering the draft. Ranked as a five-star recruit and top 10 among the ESPN top 100 recruits, he averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.

Should he be picked by the Heat, he would join other forwards like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, whose inconsistent play can provide an opportunity for McNeeley to establish himself as a reliable starter.

