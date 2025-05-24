BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa shouts out Redbull as he shares scenes from vibrant rooftop party

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa recently shared scenes from a lively rooftop party, giving a shout-out to Red Bull, one of his major sponsors. The 6-foot-9 forward has been in the spotlight since committing to BYU, making headlines both on and off the court.

The freshman is expected to bring a versatile skill set, combining size, speed and athleticism, which was on show as he scored 17 points in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Off the court, Dybantsa has secured lucrative Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, reportedly totaling up to $3.8 million per ON3, including endorsements with Red Bull and Nike.

These deals have set new benchmarks for freshmen transitioning from high school to college basketball, and they highlight the growing influence of NIL opportunities in athlete recruitment.

Under the guidance of coach Kevin Young, who brings NBA experience from his time with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers, Dybantsa aims to develop his game further. He has expressed aspirations to emulate players like Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, focusing on becoming NBA-ready during his time at BYU.

As the upcoming season approaches, there is huge anticipation around Dybantsa regarding the impact he will bring on the court and how his presence might attract additional top-tier talent to BYU. The forward has a unique blend of athleticism and marketability that positions him as a transformative figure in college basketball.

AJ Dybantsa weighs in on the viral ‘100 men vs 1 gorilla’ debate with hilarious take

The BYU commit answered questions from fans on his newly launched YouTube channel on Friday. A fan asked for his verdict on the '100 men vs 1 gorilla’ debate, and he sided with the gorillas.

"I just saw a video of the gorilla fighting another gorilla. Bro, we're losing, like, against them. Bro, they're like … we're losing. I don't know if it's 100%, but there's no way. Like, if you, like, have a good strategy, I guess. But, like, bro, if he decides to helicopter the spin, we're cooked." [4:30].

The topic trended on social media a couple of weeks ago, leading to several opinions from a lot of people.

