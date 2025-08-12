“BYU is overrated”, “Syracuse will be a top 25 team”: Fans share hottest takes for next season feat. Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa and more

College basketball fans are already firing off bold predictions ahead of the 2025-26 season, with opinions ranging from optimistic dreams to spicy doubt, and involving teams like BYU and Syracuse.
The March Madness and BR Hoops Instagram accounts recently asked followers to drop their “hottest takes” for the upcoming campaign, and the comment sections didn’t disappoint.
“Texas Tech wins it all 100%,” a fan confidently declared.
“UVA final four 🤣🤣🤣," another fan said.
Some predictions were more grounded but still ambitious, like the Boston College supporter who believes the Eagles will “make the ACC semis and go to March Madness for the first time since ’09.”
But some comments directly targeted the sport’s biggest programs.
“Duke falls in the Sweet 16,” a result that would be a disappointment for the Blue Devils," a fan predicted.
“Syracuse will be a top 25 team,” a user wrote, pointing to strong recruitment, including the signing of Kiyan Anthony, son of Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony.
Perhaps the most divisive take came for BYU, a team that just landed the No. 1 prospect in the nation, AJ Dybantsa.
“BYU is overrated and will be mediocre this season,” a fan said.
The build-up to the season will see teams hold practice sessions and play exhibition games in September and October, before the official tip-off on Nov. 3.
Non-conference play will run through November and December, helping shape early rankings before conference battles begin in late December.
The road to the Final Four will culminate in March Madness, starting March 17, and ending with the national championship on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
BYU set to open with Miami in ESPN Events Invitational
BYU’s Thanksgiving matchup is confirmed. According to Jon Rothstein, the Cougars are set to face the Miami Hurricanes in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 27.
BYU will take on either Georgetown or Dayton on Nov. 27. All games will be held in Orlando, Florida, and broadcast on ESPN Networks.
The ESPN Events Invitational has been a staple of the college basketball calendar since debuting in 2006.
