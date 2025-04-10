BYU reportedly set to splash $3.5 million for Baylor guard after AJ Dybantsa’s high value recruitment

BYU is going all in with its rebuild, highlighted by the lucrative deal offered to AJ Dybantsa. The Cougars are reportedly set to pull off another high-value deal to bring Baylor guard Rob Wright to Provo, Utah.

Ad

The Baylor freshman point guard has been offered $3.5 million to join Kevin Young’s team next season, per college sports reporter Grayson Grundhoefer.

Ad

Trending

In what is now the pinned post on his X account, Grundhoefer claimed that a source close to the situation told him that it was a done deal.

"A source close to the situation tells me that Rob Wright to BYU is a done deal and the NIL amount is $3.5 million," Grundhoefer tweeted on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BYU lost some key backcourt players such as Dallin Hall, Egor Demin and Elijah Crawford, making Wright’s arrival a crucial one for the team.

The point guard hit the ground running in his freshman year, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

Wright’s decision to enter the transfer portal reportedly left Baylor stunned, as he was expected to take up a leadership role next season.

Ad

Standing at 6-foot-1, what Wright lacks in height, he makes up for with his ability to set the play for his team. When he faced the Cougars, he made 14 straight points with five minutes left, taking the game to overtime.

With 41.4% shooting, including 35.2% from the 3-point line, he will offer BYU another potent weapon in offense.

BYU’s Egor Demin declares for the 2025 NBA draft

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Bringham Young at Alabama - Source: Imagn

The Cougars need more than one point guard despite the potential arrival of Rob Wright.

Ad

Losing three point guards hit the program hard, with Elijah Crawford and Dallin Hall both entering the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the team’s highest-rated point guard, Egor Demin, has declared for the 2025 NBA draft after spending a year with the program.

Demin averaged 10.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 5.5 apg, and was named to the Big 12 all-freshman team. He is projected to be picked No. 12 overall, according to ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here