BYU’s $4.1 million NIL-valued star AJ Dybantsa drops 3-words for wholesome moments with fans

AJ Dybantsa’s rise in the basketball world has been nothing short of impressive. Despite his busy offseason preparations, the BYU commit is still finding time to connect with his growing fanbase. On Tuesday, the highly-rated forward shared a wholesome moment on social media.

Dybantsa posted a video, signing autographs for young basketball fans. He captioned:

“Never gets old.”

Dybantsa, ranked as the top prospect in the country for the class of 2025, has seen his stock grow both on and off the court in the past year. Originally from Massachusetts, the versatile forward became a standout through his dominant play at Prolific Prep and Utah Prep, drawing interest from top college programs before committing to BYU.

He was originally part of the Class of 2026, but reclassified to the 2025 class and still maintained his spot as the biggest prospect. Following his decision to join BYU, he became the highest-ranked player to commit to the program in its history.

Dybantsa’s performances on the court have translated into a growing personal brand. According to On3, Dybantsa currently has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million, placing him among the highest-valued athletes in college basketball.

Dybantsa has already attracted several deals, becoming the first male basketball player to sign with Red Bull. His social media presence, on-court ability and personality make him one of the most marketable young players in the sport.

The BYU Cougars reached the Sweet 16 last season, but with the highly rated forward now part of the team, more would be expected.

AJ Dybantsa makes Team USA U19 last 18

The BYU commit was one of 33 players invited to the U19 camp, which began on June 14. After impressing, he was one of the last 18 players shortlisted.

The FIBA U19 World Cup will be held in Switzerland from June 28 to July 6.

Dybantsa already has experience representing the USA, winning gold with the U17 national team in Turkey last summer. He also played an important role for the U16 side, which won gold in 2023.

