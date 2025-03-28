BYU vs. Alabama: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Mark Sears

No. 2 seed Alabama put on a shooting exhibition in their Sweet 16 victory over No. 6 seed BYU, 113-88. The Tigers set a single-game NCAA Tournament 3-point record, knocking down 25 3-point baskets. With the win, Alabama moves on to the Elite 8 and will play on Saturday to try and grab the program's second consecutive (and second ever) Final Four berth.

BYU vs. Alabama Box Score

BYU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF R. Saunders 25 6 2 4 0 3 2 M. Mag 6 4 3 0 0 2 1 K. Keita 13 6 0 1 1 0 2 E. Denim 15 2 7 2 0 1 1 T. Knell 10 3 3 3 0 0 3 K. Catchings 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 M. Boskovic 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 F. Traore 9 4 0 0 0 0 1 D. Hall 4 2 2 0 0 2 0 E. Crawford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Stewart 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 D. Baker 4 4 2 0 0 1 0

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF G. Nelson 6 10 3 0 1 2 2 C. Omoruyi 10 6 2 2 1 0 2 L. Philon 8 2 6 0 1 3 2 C. Youngblood 19 3 0 0 0 2 3 M. Sears 34 3 8 3 0 3 3 M. Scharnowski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Reid 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 M. Dioubate 1 5 2 0 0 1 4 A. Sherrell 8 1 0 1 0 0 1 J. Stevenson 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 A. Holloway 23 2 3 2 0 1 3

BYU vs. Alabama Game Summary

BYU actually broke out to a 9-4 edge on a Trevin Knell layup with 17:19 to play in the first half. Alabama tied the game at 15 on an Aden Holloway 3-pointer with 14:54 to play in the half and the Tide took the lead seconds later on another 3-pointer from Aiden Sherrell.

Alabama steadily increased its lead and held a 51-40 advantage at halftime. BYU ran off an 8-0 run that culminated in an Egor Denim 3-pointer with 14:49 to play that trimmed Alabama's lead to 63-55.

But the Tide were red-hot from 3-point range, extending the lead to 20 and then pushing past the 100-point mark on a Mark Sears 3-pointer with 6:30 to play.

Alabama's 25 3-pointers (on 51 attempts) surpassed the old NCAA Tournament single-game mark by four 3-pointers. Mark Sears's 10 3-pointers were one shy of the NCAA Tournament single-player, single-game record.

The Tide were led by 34 points from Sears, who shot 10-for-16 from 3-point range. Aden Holloway added 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood tallied 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Clifford Omoruyi chipped in 10 points for Alabama.

BYU was paced by Richie Saunders, who had 25 points and six rebounds. Egor Denim added 15 points and seven assists. Keba Keita tallied 13 points and six boards. Trevin Knell chipped in 10 points for the Cougars.

Alabama will now face the winner of No. 1 seed Duke and No. 4 seed Arizona. That game will be played on Saturday.

