The BYU Cougars' big win against the Arizona State Sun Devils was a fairly tepid game until a late fight and several ejections made it a Thanksgiving handbags classic.

With the 77-49 win, the Cougars improved to 5-0 this season, while the Sun Devils remained 2-2.

The video of the fight went viral on social media, with CBB fans left tickled at the incident.

What happened in the BYU vs. Arizona State game?

Atiki Ally Atiki, the Cougars forward, was left on the floor after his shot was blocked in regular time with 33.8 seconds remaining and he tangled bodies with Sun Devils' player, Akil Watson.

Atiki bashed Watson's head and then threw a punch into the face of the player, who reacted by trying to punch the still-prone Atiki.

Watson was furious and had to be held back by teammates, staff and officials. He was ejected alongside teammate Jose Perez, who left the bench when the scuffle began.

BYU in red-hot form

The Big 12 team will play in the Vegas Showdown championship game against North Carolina State (4-0).

Mark Pope, the Cougars coach, praised his team's performance in the press conference.

“We didn’t shoot it well in the first half. Arizona State is one of the top defensive teams in the country, but we had 11 offensive rebounds. I was really proud of the way the guys responded and put together a terrific effort tonight,” Pope said.

Noah Waterman had a career-high game in terms of scoring with 24.0 points, including six three-pointers and he was also ejected from the game due to leaving the bench during the fight.

Pope was also effusive in his praise for Waterman.

"He's an elite-level shooter, and he's been playing so hard," Pope said. "He hasn't been shooting the ball particularly well, but he's been playing so hard that he's had huge impacts on the game before he started making shots. That's what good players do as well, and tonight he made a bunch of them and also played really hard."

Atiki Ally Atiki will not play against North Carolina State on Friday night due to the incident. Mark Pope will hope that the loss of the Tanzanian will not stop the Cougars' sensational start to the season.