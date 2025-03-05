BYU vs. Iowa State: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 23 BYU delivered an epic battle to No. 10 Iowa State as both teams would down the Big 12 season. BYU (22-8, 13-6 in the Big 12) needed double overtime to dispatch Iowa State (22-8, 12-7 in the Big 12) by an 88-85 count. Both teams will stay in the top five of seeds for the Big 12 Tournament, but climbing to fourth would earn a double bye.

BYU vs. Iowa State Player Stats and Box Score

BYU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN M. Mag 10 6 1 2 1 2 4 37 E. Demin 12 6 3 2 0 6 0 34 K. Keita 7 15 0 0 3 3 4 28 R. Saunders 23 6 2 1 1 3 4 47 T. Knell 3 4 0 1 0 0 1 17 T. Stewart 2 0 3 1 0 1 2 16 M. Boskovic 5 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 D. Baker 2 2 2 0 0 2 0 10 D. Hall 22 5 3 1 0 6 4 32 F. Traore 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 8

Iowa State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Jefferson 19 4 0 2 2 3 1 43 T. Lipsey 15 1 8 3 0 0 3 41 K. Gilbert 13 3 1 8 2 3 3 43 M. Momcilovic 18 3 1 1 1 2 1 35 B. Charield 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 12 N. Heise 4 5 1 3 0 0 3 29 D. Jackson 0 3 1 0 1 2 3 12 C. Jones 16 2 0 1 0 0 4 35

BYU vs. Iowa State Game Summary

It took almost five minutes of action before anyone scored. Iowa State led 5-0 when BYU finally opened its scoring on a Dallin Hall 3-pointer with 13:35 remaining in the half. Iowa State pushed to a 14-5 advantage early.

But BYU then answered, going on a 28-8 run to extend its own lead as far as 11 points before taking a 33-24 advantage going to halftime.

BYU opened the second half on fire stretching the lead to 54-33 on a Hall dunk with 13:16 to play. But Iowa State had one more shocking run, pulling within 63-61 on a Joshua Jefferson free throw with 2:13 to play. From there, the Cyclones drew even at 66 on a Milan Momcilovic 3-pointer with 44 seconds to play.

On the ensuing possession, Richie Saunders was fouled with 17.7 seconds to play. He drained both free throws to give BYU a 68-66 advantage. Joshua Jefferson answered with a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The two teams traded leads in overtime, with an Egor Demin layup with 21 seconds to play tying the game again and sending it to double overtime.

In the seond overtime, BYU jumped out to a four-point lead. BYU closed within 87-85 on a Joshua Jefferson layup. BYU made an additional free throw to cap the scoring.

Richie Saunders finished with 23 points for the Cougars, including a 13-for-13 performance at the foul line. Dallin Hall added 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Egir Demin added a dozen points and Mawot Mag chipped in 10 points.

Josh Jefferson paced Iowa State with 19 points, including 11-for-13 at the foul line. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Curtis Jones chipped in 16 points off the bench, while Tamin Lipsey scored 15 points and dished eight assists. Keshon Gilbert had 13 points and eight steals.

BYU will host Utah on Saturday to finish the regular season. Iowa State will travel to Kansas State on the same day.

