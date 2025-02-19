BYU vs. Kansas: Player Stats and Box Score for February 18, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Unranked BYU delivered a 91-57 home beatdown to No. 23 Kansas as the Jayhawks' season continues to spin out of control. The Cougars improved to 18-8 on the season and 9-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 17-9 and 8-7 in league play. The Jayhawks are nearing elimination in the Big 12 conference race.

BYU vs. Kansas Player Stats and Box Score

BYU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN M. Mag 13 2 0 1 0 1 0 19 E. Demin 7 3 5 1 0 2 0 24 K. Keita 10 9 1 2 2 0 1 20 R. Saunders 22 2 3 1 1 2 3 30 T. Knell 15 8 4 1 0 0 1 22 T. Stewart 1 1 1 2 0 0 2 12 E. Crawford 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 M. Boskovic 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 11 K. Catchings 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 M. Triplett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 D. Baker 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 14 D. Hall 10 3 8 2 0 3 1 23 F. Traore 7 6 1 2 0 1 0 18

Kansas

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN H. Dickinson 12 14 2 0 0 2 0 29 D. Harris 2 4 7 1 1 3 0 31 Z. Mayo 6 3 1 1 0 2 3 23 KJ Adams 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 25 F. Bidunga 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 21 S. Moore 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 14 AJ Storr 3 1 0 0 0 4 0 18 R. Passmore 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 12 R. Griffen 9 0 1 0 1 0 0 14 D. Coit 11 0 0 0 0 0 1 14

BYU vs. Kansas Game Summary

BYU scored the first eight points to open the game, in what proved to be a harbinger of the remainder of the game. Kansas pulled within 25-17 with 8:41 remaining in the first half, but would not get closer.

BYU stretched the halftime edge to 46-26. The Cougars stretched the second half lead to as many as 38 points. BYU shot 52 percent overall and was 14-for-36 from 3-point range. The Cougars had 24 assists on their 34 baskets.

Five Cougars ended up scoring in double figures, led by guard Richie Saunders, who finished with 22 points, including 4-for-8 3-point shooting. Other standout BYU players included Trevin Knell with 15 points, Mawot Mag with 13 points and Keba Keita, who just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Dallin Hall chipped in 10 points and eight assists.

Kansas shot just 37 percent overall and struggled to get untracked offensively. Center Hunter Dickinson had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Reserve guard David Coit added 11 points, including 3-for-6 3-point shooting. Kansas shot just five free throws in the game.

BYU will next travel to No. 19 Arizona on Saturday. Kansas is just 2-4 in February and will host Oklahoma State on Saturday. BYU moved ahead of Kansas in the Big 12 standings with the victory.

