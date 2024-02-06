BYU vs. Oklahoma Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 6 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 21 BYU Cougars will visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a conference matchup that marks the ninth game of Big 12 play for the former and the 10th for the latter. The 16-5 Cougars are riding high on a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the 16-6 Sooners enter the matchup coming off of a loss to the UCF Knights.

BYU vs. Oklahoma game details

Matchup: BYU Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners

Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

BYU vs. Oklahoma betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line BYU Cougars -1.5(-110) Over 150.5(-110) -115 Oklahoma Sooners +1.5(-110) Under 150.5(-110) -104

BYU vs. Oklahoma key stats

The BYU Cougars have averaged 84.4 points per game through their first 21 games. They rank 14th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and fourth in offensive rating. The Cougars have allowed 66.0 ppg, ranking 43rd in scoring defense and 19th in defensive rating.

BYU, led by Mark Pope in his fifth season leading the program, is 103-46 during his tenure. Pope spent the previous four seasons leading the Utah Valley Wolverines (77-56).

The Oklahoma Sooners, meanwhile, have averaged 77.6 ppg, ranking 91st in the nation in scoring offense and 80th in offensive rating. The Sooners have allowed 66.3 ppg, ranking 50th in scoring defense and 27th in defensive rating.

Oklahoma, led by coach Porter Moser in his third year leading the program, holds a 50-39 record under him. This was preceded by a 10-year stint as coach of the Loyola Ramblers (188-141). He spent the previous four seasons leading the Illinois State Redbirds (51-67) and a three-year stint leading the Little Rock Trojans (54-34).

BYU vs. Oklahoma betting prediction

The BYU Cougars have been an elite unit offensively, boasting five players averaging over 10.0 points per game, with another two averaging at least 9.0 points per game. In addition to ranking 14th in the nation in points per game, the Cougars rank first in 3-pointers made per game, second in assists and fourth in two-point percentage.

While the Oklahoma Sooners have been strong defensively, they lack the firepower to consistently score against an equally strong BYU unit. Look for the Cougars to extend their winning streak to three as they win by at least two points.

Pick: BYU Cougars -1.5 (-110)