"Caitlin Clark has been absolutely amazing": Lisa Bluder couldn't hold back praises for Iowa guard after dominating 41-point showdown

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Blunder had nothing but praise for star guard Caitlin Clark following her 41-point performance against the LSU Tigers. Clark had a double-double in the win to lead the Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the second straight year.

On Good Morning American, Blunder had nothing but praise for Clark, as she says her guard strives when the lights are the brightest.

"She's absolutely amazing," Bluder said, via ABC. "She has been consistent throughout her entire career, but when the spotlight is on, she is at her very best at that time."

The lights were no doubt the brightest as the Iowa vs. LSU game drew in 12.3 million viewers, and Blunder still can't believe how popular the women's game has gotten.

"I could never have fathomed the amount of interest that we are getting right now in our game," Blunder said. "When I played and when I started coaching, you know, you're begging people to come and watch your team play. And now it's so fulfilling.

"Our game has gotten so much better, quite honestly. And the media exposure that we've gotten through national networks like the Big Ten Network and such, that has helped us expose our brand to so many different people," she added.

"For us, it's an exciting time to be part of women's basketball."

Whether or not any of the remaining three games in the tournament will draw that many viewers is to be seen, but with Caitlin Clark still playing, anything is certainly possible.

Who is Iowa playing in the Final Four?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated contest featuring Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

Blunder says she hasn't thought much about UConn yet, but that starts this afternoon.

"I haven't even thought about it yet," Bluder said, candidly. "I gave myself about 20 hours to enjoy this one. That's what I'm going to do. I'll star prepping this afternoon."

Iowa is currently a 2.5-point favorite to defeat the Huskies on Friday evening. If the Hawkeyes win, they would play the winner of South Carolina vs. NC State in the national championship game.

Clark and Iowa made it to the national championship game last season but lost to LSU in the finals.

