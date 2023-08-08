Caitlin Clark and Coach Yo's wholesome conversation, calling each other "fans" draws pleasant reactions from the CBB world

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark are on a Foreign Tour as they flew to Europe, preparing for the next season. While Clark and company spent some time in Naples, Caitlin met Coach Yo.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the Ole Miss Rebels head coach. She had a pretty wholesome conversation with Clark as the two met in Naples. Clark as well as Coach Yo both admire each other's personalities.

Though before the Hawkeyes play their next game, which is scheduled for August 11th, the team hasn't left Naples yet. Prior to the first game, Clark and her teammates enjoyed their time in the city, visiting monuments as well as exploring the Italian culture. While eyeing more of the city of Naples, Clark met Coach Yo.

Fans reacted to this conversation tweeted out by Coach Yo, terming this as nothing but a sweet and wholesome moment.

Caitlin Clark and Coach Yo's Conversation Reactions

Comments were filled with love and GOAT chants for the two. Clark, on the other hand, went on to tweet about her time with Coach Yo, as the two met on the Amalfi Coast.

Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 @YolettMcCuin @IowaWBB No better place to meet than the Amalfi Coast :)

With their next game scheduled to tip off soon, the Hawkeyes will be in Croatia soon. After suffering a tough loss in the championship game back in April, looking at the current roster, Clark and the Hawkeyes have a great chance to win it all the following season.

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes continue to dominate on the Foreign Tour

South Carolina v Iowa

Clark led the way in the first game, as the Hawkeyes took down team Slammers by a whopping 70-point margin, 116-46. Caitlin had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists as the Hawkeyes will now travel to Croatia for their next two games. Caitlin Clark seems pretty determined going into her senior year this fall.

The projected number-one pick, Clark will have her final shot at the title. Looking at their rivals, the LSU Tigers, fans believe that the two teams might have a championship rematch in Clark's final season. Her performance in the past three seasons has been phenomenal, as the guard is a serious threat on the offensive end.

LSU v Iowa

With a perfectly balanced game, Caitlin Clark is a serious problem on the floor. Her game already resembles that of a well-experienced player of the league, though she is yet to step foot on the WNBA hardwood. It will be interesting to see how Clark performs in the next game of the Hawkeyes' foreign tour.