“Caitlin Clark complimented them”: College hoops fans react as JuJu Watkins and USC stayed back for Iowa icon’s jersey retirement despite loss

Caitlin Clark is one of the most famous women's basketball players ever. Over the past year, she has been a leading factor in the growth of the WNBA, primarily due to her incredible shooting ability. She burst onto the media landscape nationwide in the final season of her college career at Iowa. Since then, she has become an All-WNBA First Team player in her rookie year.

Following the game between No. 4-ranked USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Clark's jersey #22 was retired by the Hawkeyes. While USC suffered an upset loss 69-76 to Iowa, JuJu Watkins and the rest of the Trojans stayed back to watch the Iowa icon's jersey retirement ceremony.

Trending

Fans reacted to USC Trojans staying back to watch the ceremony on Instagram.

"Yep and Caitlyn complimented them," one fan wrote.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

"EVERYTHING about USC was classy. Starting from the moment they arrived at Carver. So polite and respectful. This starts at the top. Great coaching staff and an amazing group of young ladies. Didn’t go unnoticed," one fan commented.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

"Their coach understands the greater impact that CC had on all of WBB, not just Iowa WBB. And as an amazing role model would, she wanted her players to take it in. Not just class, but an understanding that being a coach goes far beyond X’s and O’s," one fan added.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

Fans continued to react positively to the USC team's gesture on Instagram.

"Totally agree! As it should be. Women supporting Women!!!," one fan wrote.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

"It would’ve been super weird if they had just left, still a classy move but ya, what else were they gonna do?," one fan commented.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

"It was definitely noticed. Tons of respect to these ladies and staff at USC," one fan added.

A user comments on USC Trojans remaining present for Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony. (Credits: IG/Justwomenssports)

Caitlin Clark is the third women's basketball player to have her number retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark's jersey is pulled to the rafter during a special retirement ceremony. (Credits: Getty)

With Caitlin Clark getting her number 22 retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes, she is the third player to receive the honor for the women's basketball team. She joins Megan Gustafson (10) and Michelle Edwards (30) as the only players to receive the honor.

Clark was a dynamic player for the Hawkeyes for four seasons. She averaged between 236.6 and 27.8 points per game in her first three seasons. However, in her final season, she made a big leap forward, increasing her production to 31.6 points per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here