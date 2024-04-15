Caitlin Clark enjoys majestic view of NYC from atop the Empire State building & jokes about "little different" transition ahead of 2024 WNBA draft

Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark is about to realize her dream of playing in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever is expected to select her as their first pick in the upcoming WNBA draft in Brooklyn, New York.

The WNBA recently tweeted a video of Clark enjoying the view of New York City from the top of the Empire State Building. In the video, she jokes about the "little different" transition she will have to make once she enters the WNBA in 2024.

While recorded by her friend, who was with Clark at the time, she asked, "A little different than Iowa?" to which Iowa star replied with a smile on her face.

"A little yeah."

During the college national championship game on Apr. 7, Clark and Iowa drew a massive audience of 18 million viewers, even though they lost to South Carolina.

Throughout the season, especially during the March Madness games, Clark's impressive performances and record-breaking achievements captivated the nation and made history in college basketball.

Is Caitlin Clark destined to lead the draft pack?

Caitlin Clark at The Empire State Building.

It has been reported that the Indiana Fever basketball team is seriously considering selecting Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, as the number one pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Fever's social media team posted on X, 22 hours before Monday's draft, showing their excitement about having the first pick and emphasizing the "22" in the graphic.

"Everything changes tomorrow," the Indiana Fever wrote on X.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. Live coverage on ESPN and the ESPN app begins at 6 p.m.

The Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the No. 2 pick, may be considering Cameron Brink, who played at Stanford.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky, who have the No. 3 and No. 7 picks after a series of trades, may be targeting top prospects such as Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina and Angel Reese from LSU.

