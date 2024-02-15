Caitlin Clark game tonight: How to watch Iowa vs Michigan basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to host the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Iowa has been led by Clark, who is just seven points behind Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 career points for most points scored in women's college basketball.

With Clark expected to break the record on Thursday, she revealed it will be an exciting night for her.

“I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just very excited. It’s going to be a special night,” Caitlin Clark said at a press conference (via CNN). "I understand the magnitude of this,” she added. “I think it’s just kind of come along with how my four years have gone. It’s crazy looking back at how fast everything’s gone. I’m just really thankful and grateful.”

With it all but certain Clark will set the record, she said it is surreal as she didn't think it would happen:

“I’m somebody that has really big dreams, goals and aspirations, but I think to put it on this level and this magnitude, that would be crazy for me to say. So I would say, ‘No.’

“But obviously, I dreamed of doing really big things – playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four, maybe not quite on this level. I think that’s really hard to dream and, obviously, you can always exceed expectations, even your own. I think that’s been one of the coolest parts.”

Ahead of Thursday's contest, the average price of a seat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena reportedly costs $394, but fans can also watch the matchup in other ways.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's Iowa vs. Michigan?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game will take place at 8 p.m. ET, with the game being streamed on Peacock, as it isn't on regular TV.

However, Peacock will present a special alternate feed, “Caitlin Cast presented by State Farm,” for Thursday’s Michigan-Iowa matchup, capturing Caitlin Clark’s every move as she looks to break the scoring record.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 22-3 and coming off an 82-79 upset loss to Nebraska on the road on Sunday. Iowa is currently ranked fourth in the country.

Michigan, meanwhile, is 16-9 and coming off an 86-58 win over Rutgers on Saturday.