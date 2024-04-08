Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are up against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA women's championship game on Sunday afternoon. It is anticipated to be a crunch matchup, with both teams in red-hot form. While the Gamecocks haven't lost a single contest coming into the final, the Hawkeyes are at this stage of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

The whole college hoops world has its eyes on the matchup, and it is difficult to pick sides. It is evident from the fact that the game has already sparked a heated debate about the eventual winner, and the fans seem divided on the issue.

Here are a few reactions, with half of the fans picking Clark’s Iowa as the winner, while others suggested that Dawn Staley's Gamecocks would go out as invincible:

"Caitlin Clark getting her chain snatched in the rematch."

"Go Iowa!"

Some fans think Clark would have the biggest game of her career in the championship matchup.

“Caitlin Clark 100 point game easily,” a fan wrote.

“Iowa for $1000,” another fan put a bet.

“Clarke could go to the nba we know who’s gonna win,” a post read.

Other fans weren't so sure about it.

“I’m pulling for Iowa but I think they’re going to get smoked,” one user commented.

“South Carolina winning but Clark goes off,” a fan wrote about the game.

It is rather tough to pick a winner before the final buzzer. Both teams have worked hard to reach this stage and wouldn't want to give up so easily.

How have Caitlin Clark’s Iowa and Dawn Staley's South Carolina performed?

Both the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks have dominated the season. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina has been unbeatable, winning every game the program has played in the 2023-24 season. If the Gamecocks triumph in the championship game, they will write their names in the history books as the invincibles of college basketball. It would also be their third title in the Staley era that began in 2008.

On the other hand, the Hawkeyes have also been dominant this season, just like last year when they finished runners-up to the LSU Tigers. Caitlin Clark’s crew has lost just four games and would want to keep the number that way. If they win, it would give Clark the much-needed national title to end her career as an undisputed GOAT of college basketball.

The team showed what it was made of when it got the better of the Tigers in the Elite Eight, getting their revenge. Can the Hawkeyes give the Gamecocks the jolt nobody has been able to this season?

