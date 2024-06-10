"Caitlin Clark is going to be a multi-time Olympian": Rebecca Lobo makes big predictions for former Iowa star after 2024 Paris Olympics snub

Caitlin Clark is reportedly not going to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, and fans and media are in an intense debate on whether it was a good decision. Former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo explained the reason behind the supposed snub. Talking on ESPN’s show ‘Get Up,’ the basketball analyst made big predictions for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star’s future with the national team.

According to Lobo, making it to the Olympic basketball team takes three years. The players in the pool have been having regular training camps since February 2022 and have a lot of experience in playing together. Clark wasn't a part of the pool and that's a reason why she's not in the reported roster.

“Caitlin Clark, through no fault of her own, was not able to participate in any of those training camps. She would have either last year in April 23 or April 24, except her team was playing in the Final Four. So she did not have that chance. The other point, Caitlin Clark is an exceptional player. She is going to be a multi-time Olympian as long as she stays healthy,” Lobo said.

Lobo also suggested that fans keep an eye on the fitness of Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray. She hasn't featured in the WNBA yet this season due to an injury. So, Clark could make the roster if Gray isn't healthy.

Caitlin Clark's response to the Olympic roster snub

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides had a conversation with Caitlin Clark about the reported snub from the Olympics roster. On Sunday, Sides shed light on what the former Iowa star had to say about it.

"We talked actually on the bus. She got the call on the bus and she text me to let me know. I just tried to keep her spirits (up)," Sides said (via Chloe Peterson). "The thing she said was, 'Hey coach, they woke a monster.' Which I thought was awesome."

The players who have reportedly made the roster are Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Diana Taurasi, Jackie Young, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson and Brittney Griner.

