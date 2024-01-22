Caitlin Clark injury: What happened to Iowa’s guard during matchup against Ohio state

Caitlin Clark, the best player in women's basketball, had a tough Sunday afternoon. The Iowa guard not only saw her No. 2 Hawkeyes get upset 100-92 in overtime by No. 18 Ohio State in Columbus, but she also was unceremoniously run over by fans in a postgame court-storming. Her apparent injury horrified Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who wasted no time in apologizing to Clark.

Caitlin clark injury update

Clark, who had a season-high 45 points, said that she is fine, with no injury more significant than temporarily having the wind knocked out of her.

The video shows Clark trying to get off the floor as Ohio State fans stormed the court. She is plowed into near the free-throw line by an overzealous fan. The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) had a record 18,660 fans on hand. The school promoted the court-storming on social media.

This incident is certain to prompt yet more discussion of court-storming protocols and preventions. Only last week, Purdue coach Matt Painter cautioned against these types of situations after the Boilermakers were upset at Nebraska, where fans also stormed the floor. The risk of player injury continues to remain a hazard, and as Clark's incident indicates, a real possibility of serious injury exists.

Clark has had a fine senior season for Iowa (18-2, 7-1), as the 6-foot shooting ace is averaging 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. She made seven 3-pointers and connected on a season-high 14 free throws in 43 minutes on Sunday.

In recent years, increased penalties for court-storming seem to have done little to placate excited fans. Some coaches have taken to emptying the bench and having only the five players needed on the floor to finish the game. As Clark escaped unscathed, a potentially awful moment was averted. However, the NCAA will likely seek to again address security or court-storming situations.