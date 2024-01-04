"CAITLIN CLARK IS HER" - $1,700,000 NIL-worth Caitlin Clark gets a stamp of approval from 2x WC winner after Iowa star's game-winner against MSU

Caitlin Clark, a three-time USA Basketball gold medalist, receives accolades from two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan after a game-winner against Michigan State. For the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team, Clark nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, sealing a thrilling 76-73 victory over MSU.

Alex Morgan, an American striker, praised Clark after she won a nail-biting victory.

"CAITLIN CLARK IS HER," Morgan shared on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Clark's 10th 40-point game surpassed former Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles for the most in any Division I player's career in the last 25 seasons.

The Iowa Women's Basketball Team's official account tweeted:

Expand Tweet

This triumph extended Iowa's winning streak to 11 games, the longest since the 2004–05 season. Clark leads the nation in scoring, averaging an impressive 31.5 points per game.

Reportedly, her NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation is estimated to be around $1.7 million.

On the other hand, soccer star Morgan played a crucial part in Team USA's dominant victory at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Caitlin Clark's winning playbook?

LSU v Iowa

Caitlin Clark disclosed the winning approach after breaking records with 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds—a first in Division-I history.

"We practice those plays every single day in practice," Clark said. "That's what we run every single time, get Hannah the ball, let me create with some space. They contested it pretty well, honestly, so lucky it went down."

Forward Hannah Stuelke contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, maintaining a stellar record in four consecutive games. Guard Kate Martin notched a career-high 11 rebounds and six points, while Sydney Affolter and Molly Davis each recorded seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are 14-1 and lead the Big Ten standings. They will face the Rutgers on Friday in Piscataway, New Jersey.