Caitlin Clark makes her feelings known on Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft decision as UConn star wraps up college career

Paige Bueckers had a fairy tale end to her college career, winning the national title in her final game for UConn. The second-seeded Huskies beat top-seed South Carolina 82-59 in the championship matchup on Sunday, and Bueckers all but solidified her No.1 spot at this year's WNBA draft.

During the third quarter of the title game, Iowa legend and last year's top pick, Caitlin Clark, discussed what Bueckers will need to carry forward heading into the WNBA draft on "The Bird & Taurasi Show."

“I think her poise," Clark said. "That's something you need coming into the W. It all hits you so fast. You’re moving to a new city. You’re trying to understand the new teammates. New coach.

"While you’re trying to live up to all these expectations. I think that’s one of the greatest things about her game is just her poise and her maturity, and nothing ever seems to faze her. And she’s just always the same constant leader."

The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft are are widely expected to take Bueckers as the first player off the board. Clark also said that Bueckers' versatility will help her acclimate to the pro league.

"So, I think it will be that for her, but also like she can score at all three levels," Clark added. "She finishes well around the rim, midrange game is some of the best I’ve honestly ever seen and obviously, she can score from the 3-point line.

"So, I think all of that. She can play point guard, but she can also play off the ball. That’ll be an interesting dynamic with Arike (Ogunbowale), obviously. We all know she’s going No. 1.”

Bueckers began her collegiate career at UConn in 2020. She missed one entire season due to an ACL injury.

Bueckers, who has been named the Big East Player of the Year on three occasions, now has a national title to add to her list of college honors.

A look at Paige Bueckers' stats from her final collegiate game for UConn

UConn star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers recorded 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in her final game for UConn (37-3). She also had two blocks and one steal in the championship match against South Carolina (35-4).

Bueckers made 5 of 14 field goals, 0 of 2 3-point attempts and 7 of 7 free throws. She had one turnover and committed two fouls.

