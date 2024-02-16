Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery gushes over Iowa star’s record-breaking performance against Michigan - “love you”

Caitlin Clark is the talk of the town after becoming the women's all-time top scorer in NCAA basketball. The Iowa superstar clinched the record during the Hawkeyes' 106-89 win over Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.

Clark entered the game just eight points behind Kelsey Plum's 3,528 all-time point record. However, it didn't take her long to surpass the record and climb atop the standings, converting a deep three-pointer with 7:48 on the clock in the first quarter.

Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, posted a video of Clark's record-breaking triple to celebrate the moment on Instagram. He also wrote a special message on the video:

"Love you 22 @caitlinclark22"

Image Credits: Connor McCaffrey, Instagram

Moreover, Clark finished with a career-high 49 points against Michigan and took her all-time total to 3,569 points. With her performance against the Wolverines, she also set the single-game record in scoring for No. 4 Iowa women's basketball.

Clark has been the driving force for the Hawkeyes this season, having played in 26 games. She is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Iowa is currently second in the Big Ten standings with a 23-3 overall record (12-2 in conference), only behind Ohio State (22-3, 13-1). After getting back to winning ways against Michigan, the Hawkeyes will want to build on their momentum when they travel to face the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers next Thursday.

When did Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey start dating?

Connor McCaffrey (R) and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey made their relationship official on Instagram in Aug. 2023, when they were spotted together getting cozy on a boat. However, reports from The Spun claimed that the pair had been dating for several months prior.

McCaffrey played for the Iowa men's basketball team for six years, from 2017 to 2022.