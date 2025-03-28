Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery shows support for father Fran McCaffery's new coaching job at Donald Trump's alma mater

Iowa Hawkeyes alum Connor McCaffery showed his support via Instagram as his father, Fran McCaffery, took the basketball coaching job with the Penn Quakers. After 15 seasons with the Hawkeyes, Fran was fired on Mar. 14 after continuous disappointing seasons.

Connor, who is dating former Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, reposted the announcement posted from the Quakers' Instagram to his story on Thursday.

Connor McCaffery shows his support (via Instagram/@commor_m30)

Fran McCaffery has a close connection with the University of Pennsylvania as he played for the Quakers from 1979 to 1982. He led the Ivy League in assists (105) and steals (51) as a senior. In his three seasons with the team, Penn was 36-6, and won three conference titles, playing in two NCAA tournaments.

The other famous connection to the university is the current President of the USA, Donald Trump. He spent two years at the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce and graduated in 1968.

During his time with the Hawkeyes, Fran McCaffery led the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. He leaves with a 297-207 record in Iowa and a 548-384 record overall.

Fran McCaffery shares his plan for the Penn Quakers

Steve Donahue was fired earlier this month after the Quakers wrapped the season with an 8-19 record. He spent nine years at Penn and had a 131-130 overall record, 63-63 in the Ivy League conference.

In a statement released by the school, Fran McCaffery shared his plans for the team.

“I am excited and honored to return to my alma mater and the city of Philadelphia to lead the Penn men’s basketball program,” McCaffery said. “It is a program that I have fond memories of from my previous time there as a student-athlete and assistant coach.

"My vision is to return Penn to prominence in the Ivy League and beyond and bring an exciting style of play to The Palestra. I want to thank President Larry Jameson, AD Alanna Wren, ... for providing me with this opportunity to return home. I relish the challenge and look forward to getting started.”

Before Iowa, Fran McCaffery coached at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena. Penn athletic director Alanna Wren shared his excitement at the new hiring in a statement.

"Fran has had success at every level of Division I and is passionate about restoring our program to glory," he said. "His energy and enthusiasm for leading young men was apparent throughout the process and he has proven to be committed to player development and relationship-building with his student-athletes throughout his storied career."

McCaffery's time at Iowa came to an end on a disappointing note as he was ejected from his final game after back-to-back technicals in 106-94 loss to Illinois.

