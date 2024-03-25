Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery has stunned reaction for brother Pat's incredible dunk against Utah

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was left in awe by his brother Patrick McCaffery's phenomenal dunk against Utah on Sunday night.

On Feb. 15, women’s basketball star Clark made history by becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball. This week, she was seen relaxing and enjoying the men's basketball game between Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas State Wildcats (Iowa won with a final scorecard of 91-82), accompanied by her partner and former University of Iowa athlete, Connor.

Expand Tweet

However, in today's second-round matchup amid the March Madness frenzy, Connor's reaction to his brother Pat's jaw-dropping one-handed dunk against Utah Utes left him stunned, as he expressed through his emojis on X:

"✈️😧."

Expand Tweet

Although Pat McCaffery shone with 19 points and four rebounds, the Iowa men's basketball season came to a close with a 91-82 loss to Utah in NIT. Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery were not present at the game. Interestingly, the scorecard mirrored their last game of the first round, where they beat Kansas State.

A bitter end to the season for Connor McCaffery's former team Iowa Hawkeyes

Owen Freeman #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts as he walks up the court.

The Iowa men's basketball team concluded their season on a sour note after a 91-82 defeat to Utah in the second round of the NIT. With a final record of 19-15, the Hawkeyes, former team of Connor McCaffery, will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

The loss can be attributed, in part, to the team's long-standing issue with poor defense, as Utah scored 12 more points than their season average of 78.2. Iowa's first-half performance was particularly dismal, and they could not recover from the early deficit.

Despite a decent offensive display, which included 14 points and four rebounds from guard Josh Dix, the team's 9-of-14 free-throw shooting was uncharacteristically poor, while Utah capitalized on their chances, shooting 19-of-25 from the stripe.

Forward Ben Krikke, forward Owen Freeman, and guard Brock Harding also contributed 12 points each, but forward Payton Sandfort had an off-night, finishing with a season-low of five points after shooting just 1-of-11 from the field.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: $3.1 million NIL-Valued Caitlin Clark shows off Reverse Bruce Lee Kobe 5's worth $400 in Iowa's first-round win over Holy Cross