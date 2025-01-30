Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery supports brother Patrick's mental health initiative

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, extended his support for his brother, Butler men's basketball star, Patrick McCaffery's mental health project. The Bulldogs forward made a post about the initiative on his Instagram page, which the older McCaffery, an assistant coach for the team, shared on his Instagram story on Thursday.

"I took time for my mental health. You can, too," the post was captioned.

Connor McCaffery shares brother, Patrick's mental health initiative on IG story. Image via @connor_m30

The McCaffery brothers are sons of legendary Iowa men's basketball coach, Fran McCaffery. Connor played college basketball with the Hawkeyes before retiring from playing to become an assistant coach at Butler.

Trending

Like his older brother, Patrick began his collegiate career at Iowa before transferring to Butler for his senior year. Averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 43.0 percent shooting per game this season, Patrick has established himself as a key member of the Bulldogs.

Connor McCaffery's Butler defeat De Paul without GF Caitlin Clark in attendance

Butler men's basketball's 86-69 victory over DePaul must have been pleasing for assistant coach Connor McCaffery, who, though, didn't have Caitlin Clark cheering from the stands.

Known as his "lucky charm," Clark has become a regular presence in Butler's games, showing her support for the team in both winning and challenging moments.

However, the Indiana Fever star was absent as the Bulldogs took down the Blue Demons inside the Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 25. But the McCaffery family showed up for the game and even took photos together, which was shared on the team's page on X.

Expand Tweet

The win is Butler's second in three games, making it the first time the Bulldogs had consecutive wins at Hinkle Fieldhouse since four straight from Nov. 11-Dec. 3.

Pierre Brooks II scored a double-double to lead Butler with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds. Andre Screen recorded 17 points, scoring a perfect 7 for 7 from the field, and added eight rebounds.

Former Indiana basketball guard CJ Gunn had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and four rebounds while Patrick McCaffery contributed a career-high five assists.

Meanwhile, Butler failed to extend their winning streak after enduring a 10th loss in 12 games on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs fell to a 78-69 defeat to the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles despite making a strong start to the game.

Jahmyl Telfort led Butler with 24 points while Patrick McCaffery finished the game with 12 points after sparking a 14-0 run with two 3-pointers in the second half.

Up next, Butler (9-12, 2-8) will play Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here