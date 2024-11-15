Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery drops one-word comment on her IG snaps from LPGA pro-am event

Caitlin Clark swapped the basketball court for the golf course to participate in the LPGA Tour pro-am event at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. She joined top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda and host Annika Sorenstam.

The event drew a big crowd that followed Clark’s every swing. After her round, she stayed to sign autographs for fans who had gathered to support her. Sharing her experience on Instagram, Clark posted snapshots of the day.

"Fun day surrounded by two of the best to ever do it."

Trending

Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, quickly responded:

"First."

Clark's Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston wrote:

"Can you teach me how to golf? Trying to add it to my resume."

A fan appreciated her hat:

"Love seeing you in pink"

Another said:

"my favorite golfer girl"

"Goated"

Connor McCaffrey and others' comments on Caitlin Clark's post (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Clark’s golf outing came after a historic rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever. Over 40 games, she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. She shot 41.7% from the field, including 34.4% from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark supports Connor McCaffery’s coaching journey

Beyond her basketball achievements, Caitlin Clark supported her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, as he began his career in college basketball coaching. McCaffery took on the role of assistant coach with Butler University’s men’s basketball team in September 2024.

Clark showed her support by attending the Bulldogs’ season opener on Nov. 4 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Dressed casually in a black sweater and bomber jacket, she was in the stands, cheering as Butler secured a 72-65 victory over Missouri State. The win marked a successful debut for McCaffery in his new role.

Before joining Butler, McCaffery was a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers. When the news of his position was announced, Clark shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

"Yayyy!!! So happy for you”.

Butler coach Thad Matta talked about McCaffery’s coaching abilities:

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA.”

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery began dating in April 2023. Clark made their relationship Instagram official with a post captioned "Best end to summer."

Clark is in her first WNBA offseason after her rookie year. She was named 2024 Rookie of the Year by the league and the Associated Press.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here