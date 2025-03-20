Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery sends birthday wishes to “old man” Patrick McCaffery as Butler star turns 25

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery sent hilarious birthday wishes to his younger brother, Patrick McCaffery, on social media.

Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant coach at Butler, where his brother plays as a senior small forward, shared a photo of the McCaffery family on his Instagram story on Thursday, with the caption:

"Happy bday old man."

Connor McCaffery wishes kid brother Patrick McCaffery a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @connor_m30

Patrick McCaffery was born on March 20, 2000, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is the second son of legendary Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery and Connor's immediate younger brother.

Like his older brother, Patrick began his collegiate basketball career at Iowa, where he played for four years before transferring to Butler for his final season.

As a Bulldogs forward, Patrick is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 43.7 percent shooting per game this season.

Butler failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament after going 14-19 overall and eighth in the Big East. However, the Bulldogs will participate in The College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas after accepting an invitation.

Butler will face face Utah (16-16) in the first round on March 31. Should McCaffery's team win, they will face the winner of the George Washington vs. Boise State game. Both rounds will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, while the semifinals and final will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The College Basketball Crown is a 16-team tournament hosted by Fox Sports for teams that did not make the NCAA Tournament. Six teams will come from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, while the rest will be determined by NET ratings.

Caitlin Clark reacts as Iowa fires BF Connor McCaffery's dad Fran McCaffery

Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is leading the race for girlfriend of the year after she reposted a heartfelt message to support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's father, Fran McCaffery.

The elder McCaffery was fired by Iowa men's basketball program after the Hawkeyes missed the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, finishing with a 17-16 record.

Clark reacted to the news by reposting from Luka Garza, who earned the national college Player of the Year award under Coach McCaffery.

"Thank you Coach for changing my life, and the lives of so many others," Garza wrote. "You believed in a way that not many others did. Choosing to play in the black and gold was the best decision I have ever made for a lot of reasons, but mainly because I was able to be coached by you."

The 65-year-old McCaffery exits Iowa after 15 years as the program's longest-tenured coach and all-time wins leader with a 297-207 record overall. Although he has a contract that runs through 2028, he will receive a $4.2 million buyout which will be paid over the next three years, according to The Athletic.

