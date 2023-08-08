Caitlin Clark, 2023's AP Player of the Year and Naismith Awardee, is one of the best players in women's college basketball. Clark shows signs of being a more experienced player. The 21-year-old in her three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes has never failed to impress. Ever since her Freshman year, Clark has been putting up astounding numbers.

Consistency comes with a lot of work and Clark has proved that as she continues to work on her game. A threat from beyond the arc, Clark is also a great playmaker. Her off-season workout has caught her fans by surprise on Twitter.

Her workout comprises 100 three-point attempts, 100 free-throw attempts, 100 mid-range shots, conditioning, ball handling drills, and working on fundamentals. Twitteratis witnessed and praised the work behind Clark's on-court performance.

Caitlin Clark Workout Reaction

Caitlin Clark Workout Reaction

Caitlin Clark Workout Reaction

The Hawkeyes made it to the national finals this year, although they came up short, playing the LSU Tigers. The Tigers led by Angel Reese were matched by Hawkeyes' Clark in scoring, putting up 30 points. She has been the leader since day one and continues to hold the same position to this day.

Caitlin Clark is the projected #1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Clark put up 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 6 rebounds per game on 40.6% shooting from three. She was just getting started. Caitlin came back even stronger in her sophomore year, averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. At this point, Caitlin was being considered for the WNBA Draft.

LSU v Iowa

However, due to age restrictions, Clark wasn't declared. She would go on to have the best college basketball season so far in her Junior year. Although Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national finals, she couldn't win it all. Considering the team's preparation as a whole, as they are on their Foreign Tour, the Hawkeyes have a great chance to win their first NCAA title.

South Carolina v Iowa

Caitlin Clark on the other hand continues to perform, as the Hawkeyes prevail in the first game of their Foreign Tour. Clark and six others ended the game with double digits, leaving the Hawkeyes looking dangerous as they anticipate the 2023-24 season. It will be interesting to see where the Hawkeyes stand by February next year. Until then, Clark and company continue to impress their fans, as their chances at the national title are only increasing.