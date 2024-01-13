Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: How many points does Iowa's star guard need to break the NCAA scoring record?

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already etched her name in college basketball, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season left to add to her legacy.

Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker

Caitlin Clark currently sits on 3,306 career points, after a stellar 32-point showing against Wisconsin. The Iowa guard has overtaken Phoenix Mercury star Brittany Griner for 4th overall in the list of most career points in D-1 women's basketball.

Last season, Clark delivered epic NCAA Tournament performances, including dropping the first-ever 40-point triple-double. She brought momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa’s all-time career scoring record back in November 2023 against Northern Iowa.

Clark continues stuffing stat sheets as a senior, recording triple-doubles in her last two January matchups. She first tallied 40 points against Michigan State, including a logo buzzer-beater that stunned the Spartans before a sellout and deafening Iowa City crowd. Days later, Clark dropped 26 points on Purdue for her 15th career triple-double.

Caitlin Clark dazzling crowds night after night

Caitlin Clark has taken her game to astounding new heights this season. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard is averaging 31.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field on 22 shots. Clark's phenomenal individual play has powered third-ranked Iowa to a 16-1 record and first place in the Big Ten conference.

Clark's brilliance is not just thrilling Hawkeyes fans - it's bringing out fans of opposing teams in droves. Clark and Iowa have played five road games so far, and all five have sold out - an unusual feat for most of those teams' normal home games.

In October, Clark took part in a special "Crossover" game against DePaul held at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium. The college football venue was packed with 55,646 fans.

When is the next Iowa game?

The Hawkeyes will look to continue their run against on the road against Ohio State on Jan. 21, 2024.

All-time top scorers in D-1 women's basketball

Player Team Points Kelsey Plum Washington 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell Ohio State 3,402 Jackie Stiles Missouri State 3,393 Caitlin Clark Iowa 3,306 Brittney Griner Baylor 3,283 Patricia Hoskins Mississippi Valley State 3,122 Lorri Bauman Drake 3,115 Jerica Coley FIU 3,107 Rachel Banham Minnesota 3,093 Ashley Joens Iowa State 3,060 Elena Delle Donne Delaware 3,039 Maya Moore UConn 3,036 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee 3,025 Cheryl Miller USC 3,018 Dyaisha Fair Buffalo / Syracuse 3,007 Cindy Blodgett Maine 3,005 LaToya Thomas Mississippi State 2,981 Valorie Whiteside Appalachian State 2,944 Kelly Mazzante Penn State 2,919 Joyce Walker LSU 2,906 Maddy Siegrist Villanova 2,896 Jess Kovatch Saint Francis (PA) 2,874 Kevi Luper Oral Roberts 2,867 Alysha Clark Belmont / Middle Tennessee 2,865 Heather Butler UT Martin 2,865

