  Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: How many points does Iowa's star guard need to break the NCAA scoring record?

By Ritvik Malhotra
Modified Jan 17, 2024 22:16 IST
Iowa v Purdue
Caitlin Clark is currently fifth on the women’s all-time scoring list

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already etched her name in college basketball, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season left to add to her legacy.

Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker

Caitlin Clark currently sits on 3,306 career points, after a stellar 32-point showing against Wisconsin. The Iowa guard has overtaken Phoenix Mercury star Brittany Griner for 4th overall in the list of most career points in D-1 women's basketball.

Last season, Clark delivered epic NCAA Tournament performances, including dropping the first-ever 40-point triple-double. She brought momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa’s all-time career scoring record back in November 2023 against Northern Iowa.

Clark continues stuffing stat sheets as a senior, recording triple-doubles in her last two January matchups. She first tallied 40 points against Michigan State, including a logo buzzer-beater that stunned the Spartans before a sellout and deafening Iowa City crowd. Days later, Clark dropped 26 points on Purdue for her 15th career triple-double.

Caitlin Clark dazzling crowds night after night

Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has taken her game to astounding new heights this season. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard is averaging 31.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field on 22 shots. Clark's phenomenal individual play has powered third-ranked Iowa to a 16-1 record and first place in the Big Ten conference.

Clark's brilliance is not just thrilling Hawkeyes fans - it's bringing out fans of opposing teams in droves. Clark and Iowa have played five road games so far, and all five have sold out - an unusual feat for most of those teams' normal home games.

In October, Clark took part in a special "Crossover" game against DePaul held at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium. The college football venue was packed with 55,646 fans.

When is the next Iowa game?

The Hawkeyes will look to continue their run against on the road against Ohio State on Jan. 21, 2024.

All-time top scorers in D-1 women's basketball

PlayerTeamPoints
Kelsey PlumWashington3,527
Kelsey MitchellOhio State3,402
Jackie StilesMissouri State3,393
Caitlin ClarkIowa3,306
Brittney GrinerBaylor3,283
Patricia HoskinsMississippi Valley State3,122
Lorri BaumanDrake3,115
Jerica ColeyFIU3,107
Rachel BanhamMinnesota3,093
Ashley JoensIowa State3,060
Elena Delle DonneDelaware3,039
Maya MooreUConn3,036
Chamique HoldsclawTennessee3,025
Cheryl MillerUSC3,018
Dyaisha FairBuffalo / Syracuse3,007
Cindy BlodgettMaine3,005
LaToya ThomasMississippi State2,981
Valorie WhitesideAppalachian State2,944
Kelly MazzantePenn State2,919
Joyce WalkerLSU2,906
Maddy SiegristVillanova2,896
Jess KovatchSaint Francis (PA)2,874
Kevi LuperOral Roberts2,867
Alysha ClarkBelmont / Middle Tennessee2,865
Heather ButlerUT Martin2,865

