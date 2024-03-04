Caitlin Clark sparks GOAT debate after scripting new NCAA record as legends like Cheryl Miller, Maya Moore and Candace Parker are mentioned

Caitlin Clark was able to continue her historic season by breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, which stood for over 50 years, on Sunday. She finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10-26 from the field, 6-17 from three-point range and 9-10 from the free-throw line. Clark led the No.6-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over the No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Her performance sparked a debate on who the greatest women's basketball player of all-time is. Twitter user @joshcobbler_ weighed in, saying:

"Love this goat conversation the broadcast is having. Any goat conversation needs to include: Cheryl Miller, Maya Moore, Turassi, Candace Parker & Caitlyn Clark. Cynthia Cooper gotta be in it too if we just talking pro ball"

While it may be premature to include Caitlin Clark, who has not made her professional debut, in such conversations, many believe that she will be the player to increase the popularity of the WNBA. Furthermore, players such as Cheryl Miller did not have the opportunity to play in the WNBA as the league was not created until the 1997-98 season, more than a decade after her college career ended.

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her college career?

Caitlin Clark became an instant star as a true freshman, as she averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.6% from the 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

She improved her production across the board the following season, averaging 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg, and 0.6 bpg, while shooting 45.2% from the field, 33.2% from the 3-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

Clark averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.5 bpg while shooting 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point range, and 83.9% from the free-throw line as a junior.

She received AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year honors. Clark has been named an All-American in each of her three seasons, while being named a unanimous first-team selection in each of the past two seasons.

She entered play on Sunday averaging 32.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 8.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 46.9% from the field, 39.5% from three-point range and 84.9% from the free-throw line this season. Clark announced her plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on Thursday.

