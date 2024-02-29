Caitlin Clark stats last night: How did Iowa's star guard perform against Minnesota?

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team cruised to a 108-60 win over Minnesota on the road on Wednesday. The team improved to 25-4 on the season, outscoring Minnesota in every quarter and led 53-26 at the half.

Star player Caitlin Clark had a massive contribution to the game, but how did she do?

Caitlin Clark's stats against Minnesota

Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double on Wednesday against Minnesota along with a game-high 33 points with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. With the score, she passed Lynette Woodard for the major college women's basketball scoring mark.

The player scored her 33rd point on her eighth 3-pointer, coming at the 4:29 mark of the fourth quarter, which gave her 3,650 points for her career, passing Woodard's 3,649 career points.

"I think it just speaks to the foundation that these players have laid for us," Clark said of past stars such as Woodard, via ESPN. "To have opportunities, to be able to play in environments like this, in front of crowds like this."

"I wouldn't have the opportunity to be able to do what I'm doing every single night if it wasn't for people like her. There are so many great players across the board. I'm just really thankful and grateful to have those people that have come before me."

In the win, Caitlin Clark also got her 17th career triple-double and is second all-time in career triple-doubles behind Sabrina Ionescu who had 26.

Caitlin Clark eyes all-time NCAA overall scoring record?

Pete Maravich currently holds the all-time NCAA scoring record as he ended his collegiate career at LSU with 3,884 points. Clark is closing in on Maravich's record, but she says the focus is just on Iowa's games:

"Pete's record, that's getting closer and closer," said Clark, who needs 18 points to top Maravich and closes the regular season Sunday at home against Big Ten-leading Ohio State. "I vividly remember even people in high school coming up to me and talking about Pete, and [saying] 'You need to watch him on YouTube.'

"My first goal is focusing on Ohio State, but it's super special just to be in the same realm as a lot of these really talented players that have done a lot for just basketball in general."

The Hawkeyes will return to the court on March 3 against Ohio State in their final regular season game.