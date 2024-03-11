Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a massive win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Hawkeyes entered the game as favorites, but Iowa struggled earlier as they trailed 46-35 at the half. Clark had just four points in the first half as the electric guard struggled to shoot.

Yet, Iowa rallied in the second half as the Hawkeyes forced overtime and won the game 94-89, outscoring Nebraska 17-12 in overtime.

In the win, Iowa was led by Caitlin Clark, who had 34 points and 12 assists for a double-double. Following the win, some college basketball fans compared Clark to legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

"Caitlin Clark or Tom Brady?"

"Clutch performance for the GOAT."

"GOAT. best basketball player ever."

"Put the team on her back in the 2nd half and OT."

"Not sure she can carry that team to the title but yes, she is probably the goat."

"The best to ever do it."

"May never see another like her!!"

"You want to have Caitlin Clark on your squad" might be the biggest under statement in history when talking about the best collegiate basketball player ever.

Caitlin Clark's Iowa win their third straight Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes rallied to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in overtime on Sunday to win the third straight Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa had to rally in the second half, which is why this game was more special to Clark and the Hawkeyes.

"This is definitely the hardest one," Clark said, via USA Today. "It's three in a row but it's by far the hardest. I'm just so proud of our group ... It’s really hard to get to this spot. Nebraska put up a really great fight but I just though we always responded and always had an answer for them."

"I’m so proud of our perseverance," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "We didn’t play very well in the first half. We just kept believing. I thought we played much better. Went through the smoke out there today, baby."

Iowa will enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win the championship but they will have their hands full against South Carolina.

