Caitlin Clark tops 4x NBA champ Steph Curry as best sports player to watch play, claims former Syracuse HC: “She’s moved past”

Caitlin Clark's talent is undeniable, and she is the best player to come out of collegiate sports in recent years. Former players, coaches, and analysts all heap praise on Clark for what she brings to the floor every game. And recently, former Syracuse head coach, Jim Boeheim joined the long, long list of admirers of the 22-year-old. Boeheim even went as far as to claim she has 'moved past' four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry, in some aspects.

The former coach was asked who the best player is to watch in sports right now on the Dan Patrick Show. To this, he replied:

"Caitlin Clark. Nobody else. Steph Curry is close still, but she's moved past [him]. You know why I like her the most? Her passing skills are unreal... She makes some passes that are really incredible. I watch every game she's at, literally."

Boeheim also acknowledged the greatness of Stephen Curry and shared that he always stays up till midnight to watch him play because "with some players, you just want to turn on the game and watch." Falling in the same category is Clark, who is known to bring the audience in large numbers to her games.

What did Steph Curry say about Caitlin Clark?

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the NBA and is known for his ability to shoot anywhere from the court with exact precision. His 3-pointers always send the crowd crazy, especially the 'no look' shots. Curry spoke on Clark's shooting ability and how she maintains her form, sharing:

"That's definitely the key: that your mechanics don't change no matter what distance you're shooting from. It all starts with your balance, the ability to have the same release consistently, no matter where you're shooting from on the floor. And everything has to be in rhythm. I think that's the biggest thing that Caitlin shows. It doesn't matter if she's going right or left, catch and shoot, or off the dribble. She's always in balance."

Stephen Curry also spoke about Caitlin Clark's logo 3 shots that she is synonymous with.

"Logo 3s deflate the opponent because there's no real defense for it. You either have to sell out and try to take it away, and she's capable enough to blow right by you and drive. Especially at home, and even on the road, it gets the crowd into it because it's something they don't see that often," Curry said.

Clark has mentioned that she modeled her shooting after Stephen Curry and it is safe to say she learned from the best. With her abilities taking over college basketball, fans are excited to see what she does in the big leagues. Caitlin Clark's time with the WNBA will definitely solidify her status as the best that basketball has to offer.

