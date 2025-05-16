“Cal doesn’t miss bro”: College hoops fans react as JJ Andrews commits to John Calipari’s Arkansas

Little Rock Christian Academy forward JJ Andrews is staying home when he eventually plays college basketball from the 2026-27 season. On Thursday, Tiptonedits announced via Instagram that Andrews is committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks, coached by John Calipari.

Ad

Andrews is a four-star recruit ranked No. 37 in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-6 standout has wrapped up his junior year of high school with Little Rock Christian Academy, and is now looking ahead to his senior campaign.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and spectators marveled at the fact that once again Calipari proves that he is one of the best recruiters in the game.

"Cal doesn't miss, bro," one user claimed.

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"What is Cal saying to the recruits," another user questioned.

Ad

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"Of course, he'll go to Arkansas over Mizzou and LSU," a user wrote.

Ad

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

Other users in the comment section, especially the Razorbacks faithful, are just glad to see Andrews stay close home.

Ad

"YES YES YES TWIN MADE IT," one fan exclaimed.

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"Welcome home, champ #HogTies," another fan commented with emojis.

Ad

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"Congrats Kid!!! Proud of you, man! @jashawwn." another user said.

Ad

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"Thank God. He's elite," a fan shared.

Ad

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

Per his X account, Andrews' top three program choices were the Razorbacks, the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers. He paid an official visit to John Calipari's team on December 29, 2024.

Ad

John Calipari's first March Madness with the Arkansas Razorbacks

Ad

In his first year with the Arkansas Razorbacks, during the 2024-25 season, coach John Calipari spearheaded a turnaround where his team went from starting the 2025 SEC play with a 0-5 record to bringing them to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. They were then eliminated by the Texas Tech Red Raiders by an intense 85-83 overtime defeat on March 27.

With a successful turnaround, there is much speculation that Calipari and Co. will bank on the experience they garnered heading into the 2025-26 campaign. As the likes of Andrews are set to join the team in the 2026-2027 season and potentially beyond, the Razorbacks are building out their future with Calipari at the helm of the coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here