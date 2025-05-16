“Cal doesn’t miss bro”: College hoops fans react as JJ Andrews commits to John Calipari’s Arkansas

Little Rock Christian Academy forward JJ Andrews is staying home when he eventually plays college basketball from the 2026-27 season. On Thursday, Tiptonedits announced via Instagram that Andrews is committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks, coached by John Calipari.
Andrews is a four-star recruit ranked No. 37 in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-6 standout has wrapped up his junior year of high school with Little Rock Christian Academy, and is now looking ahead to his senior campaign.
College basketball fans and spectators marveled at the fact that once again Calipari proves that he is one of the best recruiters in the game.
"Cal doesn't miss, bro," one user claimed.
"What is Cal saying to the recruits," another user questioned.
"Of course, he'll go to Arkansas over Mizzou and LSU," a user wrote.
Other users in the comment section, especially the Razorbacks faithful, are just glad to see Andrews stay close home.
"YES YES YES TWIN MADE IT," one fan exclaimed.
"Welcome home, champ #HogTies," another fan commented with emojis.
"Congrats Kid!!! Proud of you, man! @jashawwn." another user said.
"Thank God. He's elite," a fan shared.
Per his X account, Andrews' top three program choices were the Razorbacks, the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers. He paid an official visit to John Calipari's team on December 29, 2024.
John Calipari's first March Madness with the Arkansas Razorbacks
In his first year with the Arkansas Razorbacks, during the 2024-25 season, coach John Calipari spearheaded a turnaround where his team went from starting the 2025 SEC play with a 0-5 record to bringing them to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. They were then eliminated by the Texas Tech Red Raiders by an intense 85-83 overtime defeat on March 27.
With a successful turnaround, there is much speculation that Calipari and Co. will bank on the experience they garnered heading into the 2025-26 campaign. As the likes of Andrews are set to join the team in the 2026-2027 season and potentially beyond, the Razorbacks are building out their future with Calipari at the helm of the coaching staff.
